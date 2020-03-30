We are all surrounded by fast foods leaving us with little time to grab a recipe and prepare a delicious meal. Have you ever stopped to wonder how fast the food industry has gained status? Amid these global dynamics in the industry, learning to prepare our favourite meals at home is a good practice. This article shares some of the best mince recipes you should give a try in your next cooking experience. Also, Instagram food content creator Anathi Xaba shared with Briefly.co.za go-to ingredients and seasonings for making easy and delicious mince recipes.

Image: instagram.com @healthyliciousbysara, instagram.com @karolin_mit_k, instagram.com @gatherednutrition

Source: UGC

Top featured recipes in our list include bolognese, lasagna, and traditional bobotie. Our savoury mince dishes are resourceful and guarantee an excellent experience for all family members. It is crucial to highlight that there are several variations when preparing mince recipes. Read on to master these variations and learn how to make the most out of each mince recipe.

Easy recipes with mince

Recipes with mince are tremendous and limitless in their variations, which is one of the reasons why they are popular across the globe. South Africans are mainly known for preparing meals with mince recipes that are uncommon in other parts of the world.

Home cook Anathi Xaba shared with Briefly.co.za the key components and seasonings for crafting simple yet tasty ground meat dishes. She says that her must-haves when making a delicious mince dish are definitely the basics so it is hearty and homey:

Beef stock, paprika and your go-to beef soup will help give your mince a rich color and thick consistency. Adding on to salt and pepper would be rosemary and olive seasoning, garlic and herb and your favourite curry powder.

Let’s get down to some of the leading South African mince recipes that will likely thrill your gut.

1. Quick and easy cottage pie

Image: instagram.com, @melizcooks

Source: Instagram

This type of pie comes in different sizes; both small and big based on one’s preferences.

Ingredients

1 –finely chopped large onion

850g beef mince

30ml sunflower oil

30ml Worcester sauce

10ml chopped garlic

50g Rhodes tomato paste sachet

500ml of prepared beef stock

15 ml dry Italian herbs

Coarsely ground pepper

Salt

45 ml (3 T) milk

80 ml (⅓ C) butter

900 g potatoes, even-sized cut pieces

Two 410 g cans of Rhodes mixed vegetables, drained

Preparation method

Add oil and fry the onions until they turn golden and become soft. Add the mince and stir until it browns lightly. Then add Rhodes tomato paste, Worcester sauce, dried herbs, garlic, and stock. Simmer for about 20 minutes for the liquids to reduce and thicken. Carefully cook salted potatoes in hot water until they become tender and drain them. Now add milk, mash, and butter until you realize a desirable level of smoothness. Season to achieve a better taste with pepper then set aside. Add the Rhodes mixed vegetables to the heating mince then season and cover with the mashed potato for better taste. Bake the mixture in a preheated oven at a temperature of 180 ˚C for about 20 minutes when the baking turns golden and bubbly.

Image: youtube.com, The Cooking Foodie, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

9. Invite some friends and enjoy your meal!

2. Curried mince and pea pies

Image: instagram.com, @recipes12

Source: UGC

The recipe is easy to prepare and is characteristic of the peas. Even better, this South African cuisine comes with a unique curry flavour uncommon in other types of mince dishes.

Ingredients

2 teaspoon or 30 ml -sunflower oil

1 -brown onion, chopped

600g -beef mince

2 teaspoon or 10 ml -mild curry powder

1 -clove garlic, crushed

5 ml -turmeric

410g -can Rhodes Processed Peas, drained

5 ml -garam masala

Freshly ground black pepper and salt

1 egg -lightly whisked for brushing

500g -ready-made puff pastry

Preparation

Heat the oil and then add beef mince in a saucepan. Fry the mince until it is almost cooked. Now drain away any extra fat and set the mince aside. Use the same pan to fry the onions until they soften and become translucent. Apply garlic alongside other spices and cook them for some minutes. Add mince to the saucepan and then mix thoroughly. Cook the mince until all the flavours are well blended. Now add the peas and heat the mixture. Season for a good taste before letting it cool down. Line pastry on the bottom of six foil pie dishes. Use the egg to brush the edges and bottom of the dishes. Evenly fill curried mince to all the six pies. Cut rounded top pastry for all the pies and then lightly secure their tops. Use an egg for brushing. Place the pies in a preheated oven at a temperature of 180˚C for about 25 minutes for the pastry to turn golden and puffed. Remove the cooked pies from the oven and serve them hot.

3. Cocktail meatballs in barbeque & pineapple sauce

Image: instagram.com, @gatherednutrition

Source: Instagram

This mince meat recipe explodes with a fruity taste rendering it a fun serving for any occasion. The recipe is commonly served at parties, family meals, and other celebrations.

Ingredients

1/2kg -minced beef

1 cup –soft breadcrumbs

1 medium-sized –finely chopped onions

2 –eggs

Sunflower oil

432g –pineapple crush, drained

Fresh ground black pepper and salt

30ml olive oil

1 cup -barbecue sauce

500ml -cooked brown rice

1 –green chopped pepper

2 –chopped spring onions

Preparation method

Start by placing and mixing breadcrumbs, chopped onions, 2 eggs, and minced beef in a bowl. Season the resulting mixture with ground black pepper and salt. Roll equal-sized portions of the mixture to form meatballs. Apply and heat the oil on a non-stick pan and then cook the meatballs until they achieve a brown colour.

Image: youtube.com, Donal Skehan, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

5. Discard excess fat on the pan before adding barbeque sauce and Rhodes pineapple crush. Heat them to the boiling temperature.

6. Return the meatballs to the pan and gently reduce the heating for them to simmer and cook through. Simmering should take about 10 minutes.

7. Take a separate pan and fry green pepper with olive oil until they soften.

8. Mix the rice with cooked green pepper.

9. Apply some spring onions to the meatballs.

10. Serve the delicacy while it is still hot.

4. Classic spaghetti bolognese

Image: instagram.com, @karolin_mit_k

Source: Instagram

This is one of the mince recipes that are easy and quick to prepare when you are on the go. Spaghetti bolognese takes in the following spicy components.

Ingredients

Sunflower oil

8 onions, 6 carrots, and 6 celery sticks all finely chopped

4Kg –beef mince

3.06Kg – Rhodes Tomato and Onion Mix

90ml finely chopped garlic

Pepper and salt

65 ml mixed dried herbs

Preparation method

Fry a mixture of carrots, onions, and celery sticks until you achieve a soft fragrance. Apply the garlic and then fry the mixture a little bit more. Lightly add the 4 kg of beef mince. Add onion mix, dried mixed herbs, pepper, Rhodes tomato, and salt to flavour. Cover and simmer for about 45 minutes to thicken the cooking.

5. Traditional Bobotie

Image: instagram.com, @nanakoarikawa

Source: Instagram

This is one of the mince recipes that share good memories for its savoury flavours. Traditional bobotie is a national pride not only for its sweetness but also for its natural ingredients.

Ingredients

2 thick crust-free slices of white bread

1 large –chopped onion

1Kg –mincemeat

375ml –milk

15ml –sunflower oil

30ml - Rhodes apricot jam superfine

15ml medium -curry powder

125ml -raisins

60ml -fresh lemon juice

10 dried and sliced apricots

5ml garam masala

65 ml chopped almonds

5 ml -ground turmeric

Salt and coarsely ground black pepper

3 eggs and 6 bay leaves

Preparation method

Start by soaking bread in 250ml of milk. Fry onions in a large pan until you achieve the desired fragrance and softness. Now add the mince.

Image: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

4. Drain off any fat in excess.

5. Add the lemon juice, Rhodes smooth apricot jam, garam masala, and curry powder and then simmer for about 10 minutes. Stir in the soaked bread, almonds, apricots, and raisins.

6. Season and simmer for another 10 minutes.

7. Beat eggs and the remaining 250ml milk.

8. Add turmeric and then season.

9. Now pour the milk mixture into the mince and bake at 180°C for about 45 minutes.

10. Serve the cooked traditional bobotie with chutney, sambals, and rice.

6. Classic Lasagna

Lasagna comes with finger-licking layers of flavour.

Image: instagram.com, @healthyliciousbysara

Source: Instagram

Ingredients

2 –onions, 2 –carrots, 4 –garlic cloves, 2 celery sticks; all of them finely chopped

1KG –beef mince

45ml- olive oil

2 -410g cans Rhodes Tomato and Onion Mix

Black pepper and salt

115g can of Rhodes Tomato Paste

250 ml –red wine

30 ml –chopped parsley

500 ml grated cheddar cheese

750 ml –white sauce

10 lasagna sheets

Preparation method

Heat the oil, and fry the onions, carrots, celery, and garlic until they soften. Add mince, season them, and fry them brown. Add the Rhodes onion and tomato mix, red wine, parsley, and Rhodes tomato paste and then simmer for about 15 minutes. Start assembling in layers starting with white sauce, lasagna sheets and then the mince sauce. Alternate the layers until all the ingredients are added. In the end, sprinkle the cheese on the top. Bake the ingredients at 180 °C for about 40 minutes. Remove the cooked lasagna and allow it to rest for 15 minutes after which you will serve with a fresh salad.

Image: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

6. Now it is ready to be served. Bon appetite!

7. Vetkoek with curried mince

Image: instagram.com, @with_a_pinch_of

Source: Instagram

Are you looking forward to a comfortable mince recipe? Then, this is your pick. Follow our lead in the preparation of a delicious curried mince with vetkoek.

Ingredients

Vetkoek

Sunflower oil

5ml –salt

1KG –cake flour

10ml –sugar

10g –instant yeast

65ml –butter

870ml warm water

1 onion –finely chopped

1KG -beef mince

Ingredients

curried mince

1 onion -finely chopped

1Kg –beef mince

15ml sunflower oil

2 -410 g curry sauce can Rhodes mixed vegetables

Preparation method

Mix flour, sugar and salt in a bowl. Use your fingertips to rub the dry ingredients with the butter. Apply yeast and mix properly by stirring. Make a soft dough using a reasonable amount of warm water. Take the dough and knead it to make it elastic and smooth. Leave it to rise covered with a damp cloth. Once it has doubled in size, divide the dough into about 30 equal-sized pieces. Roll each one of them while placing them carefully on a baking sheet covered with some flour. Cover the pieces and leave them to rise for about half an hour. Heat a saucepan half-filled with oil on medium flame until you notice the golden brown cooked sides. Use a paper towel to drain excess oil. In preparing curried mince, fry and soften the onions and then fry the mince as well. Drain any excess fat and add Rhodes Mixed Vegetables in the curry sauce. Lower the heat and simmer the mixture for about 15 minutes. Serve the vetkoek with curried mince while it is hot.

8. Beef mince and spinach stuffed cannelloni

Image: instagram.com, @katieeatscornwall

Source: Instagram

This mince recipe is affordable and generally delicious to prepare for almost any occasion.

Ingredients

Cannelloni 250g

1/4 -cup butter, 1/4 cup flour, and 3 cups milk

1 tablespoon -Olive Oil

Pepper and Salt

1 -finely chopped clove garlic

2/3 -cup grated Parmesan cheese

450g -minced beef

1 -egg

1 -finely chopped onion

1 x 200g packet of frozen chopped spinach, squeezed dry

1 tablespoon -basil

3 cups -San Remo onion, garlic and tomato pasta sauce

Preparation method

Heat the oven ahead of time to about 200 degrees Celsius. Melt butter in a saucepan to prepare the cheese sauce. Add flour and stir leaving it to cook for 1 minute before adding milk, a tablespoon of salt, and pepper. Continually stir the mixture until it thickens and boils. Also, stir about 1/3 cup of parmesan cheese. Heat the oil then fry the onion and garlic together until they soften. Add the minced beef and stir in a mixture of egg, spinach, basil, ½ teaspoon of pepper and another ½ teaspoon of salt. Add one cup of cheese sauce as you mix. Spread 1½ tomato sauce cups into a greased baking dish. Fill the cannelloni with a mixture of beef. Sprinkle the remaining parmesan cheese. Bake the uncovered ingredients until the sauce bubbles or for about 40 minutes.

9. Moroccan spiced mince

Image: instagram.com, @katmcslims

Source: Instagram

The recipe forms a part of a hearty meal with an adventurous taste.

Ingredients

500g -lamb mince

2 teaspoon -olive oil

1 medium –finely chopped brown onion

2-crushed garlic cloves

2 tablespoon –Moroccan seasoning

2 medium –finely chopped tomatoes

2 tablespoon- lemon juice

14 cups –currants

2 medium tomatoes -finely chopped

2 tablespoons –toasted pine nuts

2 tablespoons –freshly chopped parsley leaves

2 tablespoons –toasted pine nuts

¼ cup massel chicken-style liquid stock

Plain yoghurt and Lebanese bread rounds for serving

Preparation method

Heat the oil over a medium flame and add garlic and onion to the frying pan. Cook them together until they soften. Increase the flame intensity to medium-high and then add the mince. Carefully stir using a wooden stick for about 8 minutes to break loose the mince. Add the seasoning and then stir for a minute to achieve fragrance. Add tomato, lemon juice, stock, and currants and bring the mixture to a boil.

Image: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

5. Now reduce the flame intensity to medium-low and simmer for about 10 minutes to achieve proper thickening.

6. Stir through the parsley and pine nuts and serve with yoghurt and bread.

10. Basic braised mince

Image: instagram.com, @tan.ly.tan

Source: Instagram

One good thing about this recipe is that it forms a basis for several other recipes. Find out how to cook the braised mince in minutes.

Ingredients

3 tablespoon –cooking oil

6 -garlic cloves, and 3 onions; both finely chopped

1 tablespoon –chopped fresh rosemary

400g –tin chopped tomatoes

1 teaspoon –freshly chopped thyme

1KG beef mince

3 -cubes of beef stock

1 tablespoon - Worcestershire sauce

Preparation method

Heat half of the oil on high flame and then fry the garlic, herbs, and onion to a golden brown colour for about 4 minutes. Turn off the heat and place the pan aside. Add the remaining oil into another pan and heat on a medium flame intensity. Add 1/3 of the mince and then cook it until browning or for about 5 minutes. Now, add the browned mince to the pan with the onions, herbs and garlic. Repeat the process above a couple of times with the remaining ingredients. Now, return the pan with vegetables and cooked mince to medium heat. Add Worcestershire sauce and thinned tomatoes while stirring for proper mixing. Simmer the mixture. Use a large heatproof jug to crumble the stock cubes and add a litre of boiling water. Stir to dissolve all the stock cubes. Apply the stock to the beef and then bring it to a simmer. Simmer the mixture for about 1 hour while uncovered until the liquid volume subsides a little. leaving the sauce thickened. Braised mince is served on its own, with spaghetti or rice.

South Africans are tactful in coming up with and preparing mouthwatering mince recipes. The above cuisines are examples of top-featured mince servings that have won the attention of many talented chefs.

Source: Briefly News