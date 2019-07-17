7 easy scones recipes in South Africa: how to make them soft and fluffy?

Scones are a perfect snack, especially for breakfast or with a sweet drink like tea. There are many scones recipes worldwide. You should try out an easy scones recipe in South Africa. Your first time might be easier than you think, and you will get better after several baking rounds.

Baking can turn out to be a great way to spend your weekends and free time. Scones recipe South Africa features some unique ingredients. Learners gradually perfect their baking skills and start small business like street-food vending joints. They later grow them into big cafeterias or lucrative hotels.

Easy scones recipe in South Africa

Knowing different scones recipes makes cooking fun. You can add or eliminate some ingredients get different flavours and crunchiness or softness. Knowing how to make scones also cut costs of buying snacks at home. Below are some best scones recipes in South Africa.

1. Fluffy scones recipe with Amasi

You should try out a scones recipe with inkomazi. This cooking method will make you fall in love with preparing scones. A simple amasi scones recipe uses readily available ingredients. Amasi (in Afrikaans) and inkomazi (in Zulu and Xhosa) mean fermented or sour milk. Below are the ingredients and cooking process.

Ingredients

450g self-raising flour plus a little extra to dust

150g salted butter

100g castor sugar

A pinch of salt

350ml amasi / inkomazi

2 tablespoons of vanilla extract

2 eggs

1 tablespoon of full cream fresh milk

Strawberry jam and whipped cream, to serve

Cooking directions

Preheat the oven to 200⁰C. At the same time, grease a large baking sheet.

Get a bowl or food processor and add in the flour, salt, and butter. Rub the butter in the bowl into the flour until the mixture appears like breadcrumbs. In case you are using a food processor, blitz a couple of times until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

Stir in the sugar to the breadcrumbs-like mixture.

In a separate bowl, add the amasi, vanilla extract, and one egg, and mix using a whisk. Pour the mix into the flour and butter mixture and then use a knife to combine them to form a dough.

On the surface, add some of the extra flour, and then place the scone mixture on that surface. Spread the mixture out evenly to about 2 cm thick and then cut out in your preferred shape. Place the pieces that you have cut on the baking sheet.

In a small bowl, add the remaining egg and milk and mix them. Brush the top of the scones with this egg-milk mixture. Bake the scones for 10-12 minutes in the oven until they turn golden brown.

Serve the scones while warm with strawberry jam and some whipped cream.

2. Traditional soft scones recipe in South Africa

The soft scones recipe from South Africa is also an easy was of making this delicious breakfast snack. You will find the entire process fun and enjoyable because the soft scones recipe ingredients do not give one a head ache in the kitchen. Check out the ingredients and cooking process below:

Ingredients

2½ cups of self-raising flour

A pinch of salt

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1 tablespoon of sugar

40g cold butter cubed

1 cup of milk

Cooking directions

Preheat the oven to 220⁰C

Add the flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl, and sift. Rub the butter and flour together with your hands until the mixture looks similar to breadcrumbs.

Add sugar to the mixture and continue rubbing. Afterwards, make a well in the centre of the mixture.

Pour milk to the well and use a knife to mix in the milk. Apply a cutting motion while rotating the bowl until you form a dough.Put some flour on the surface and place the dough there. Pat it down lightly until it is 2cm thick. Cut the dough into rounds using a round cutter.

Place the rounds onto a baking tray with greaseproof paper. Brush the tops with milk.

Place the tray on the oven and bake for 12 to 15 minutes until golden brown.

3. Dikuku recipes

Your scones will not rise if the dough did not have yeast. Use self-raising flour to make the scone rise. It is easier this way that using yeast or baking soda because you might add too much or too little. Self-raising flour already has yeast. Dikuku recipe for scones is as follows:

Ingredients

10 cups of self-raising flour

500g of Rama margarine

2 cups of sugar

5 tablespoons of vanilla essence

5 eggs

2½ cups of milk

A pinch of salt

250ml coconut (optional)

250ml of cake mix raisins (optional)

Cooking directions

Preheat the oven to 200⁰C.

In a bowl, add the flour and salt, and mix them. Add in the butter and use your hands to mix, and then add the raisins, sugar, and coconut.

In a separate bowl, add the eggs, milk, and vanilla essence, and mix them together. Add the mixture gradually to the butter and flour mixture and use your hands to create a dough.

Dust a smooth surface with flour and place the dough there. Spread the dough consistently while maintaining a thickness of about 2cm.Use a cookie cutter or a round glass with some flour at the surface to cut the dough to round pieces. Place the pieces on a greased baking tray. You can cut the dough to your preferred shape.

Place the baking tray in the oven and leave it to bake for 20 minutes until it turns golden brown.

4. Scones recipe with cake flour

You should not worry about how to bake scones with cake flour if you have never tried it. If you prefer not using the usual self-raising flour, here is an easy scones recipe that uses cake flour.

Ingredients

2½ cups of cake flour

200g of white sugar

1 teaspoon of baking powder

100g of baking margarine

200ml of full cream milk

1 egg

1 teaspoon of caramel essence

1 teaspoon of apricot jam

Cooking directions

Preheat the oven to 200⁰C.

In a bowl, add the cake flour, sugar and baking powder, and mix them up. Afterward, rub the butter with the flour mixture until the mixture is similar to fine breadcrumbs.

In a separate bowl, mix the egg, milk and caramel essence. Add this mixture to the flour and butter mixture and form a dough using your hands.

Dust a surface with little flour, and then place the dough on the surface. Press the dough on the surface to a thickness of 2cm.

Cut the dough to round pieces using a cookie cutter. Place the pieces on a greased baking tray.

Place the tray in the oven and bake for 20 minutes until the scones turn golden brown.

Serve with the apricot jam while warm.

5. Fluffy gluten-free scones recipe

You should also learn how to prepare scones without eggs. You will have an easy time in the kitchen if you use a recipe for soft fluffy scones. You can set aside an hour or two and try this simple egg-less easy fluffy scones recipe at home:

Ingredients

1 cup gluten-free plain flour

¼ cup white rice flour

2 teaspoons of baking powder

A pinch of sea salt

¼ cup of almond meal

60 ml cream

125 ml of milk, plus a little extra

Strawberry jam or/and whipped cream to serve

Cooking directions

Preheat the oven to 220⁰C.

Add the flour, baking powder, almond meal, and salt to a bowl. Make a well at the center.

In a separate bowl, mix the cream and milk. Pour the mixture in the well and mix until you form a dough.

Dust a surface with flour and pat the dough on it lightly. Cut the dough using a floured round cutter. Place the rounds in a greased baking tray. Afterwards, brush the tops with milk lightly.

Place the baking tray in the oven and bake for 10 minutes until golden brown.

Serve with fruit spread and whipped cream.

6. Best scones recipe in South Africa

Scones are great treats for friends, family, colleagues, and neighbours. You can even make them for church events, birthdays, and so on. Most people take tea or juice with scones as a healthy breakfast. Below is a wonderful cremora scones recipe:

Ingredients

1/2 cup (125ml) Nestlé cremora powder

2 cups (500ml) self-raising flour

50g cubed butter

1 Cup (250ml) water

1 Egg beaten

1 cup (250ml) whipped cream

1/4 cup (65 ml) jam

Cooking directions

Preheat oven to 180º-230ºC.

Sift flour and Nestlé CREMORA into a bowl.

Rub in butter with finger tips until it resembles breadcrumbs.

Gradually add water and mix to a soft dough.

Turn out onto a floured surface and knead gently.

Pat dough out to 4 cm thickness, then cut into circles using pastry cutter.

Place close together on a greased oven tray and brush tops with beaten egg.

Bake in the oven for 10-15 minutes or until cooked through.

Remove from oven and leave to cool at room temperature.

7. Powdered milk scones recipe

You might have planned to make scones but found yourself with less or no milk. Do not worry about it because such situations happen. You can substituted milk with powdered milk and still make nice scones. Here are the ingredients and cooking method:

Ingredients

1/2 cup milk powder

2 cup self-raising flour

50 g butter cubed

1 cup water

1 egg beaten

Cooking directions

Preheat oven to 220-230C.

Sift into a bowl flour and powdered milk.

Rub in butter with finger tips until it resembles breadcrumbs.

Add water and mix to a soft dough.

Turn out onto a floured surface and knead gently.

Pat dough out to 2 cm thickness, then cut into 5 cm rounds.

Place close together on a greased oven tray and brush tops with beaten egg.

Cook 10-15 minutes or until cooked.

Remove from oven and wrap scones in a clean tea towel.

Serve warm with jam and cream or just buttered.

An easy scones recipe in South Africa saves time. Most homemade scones recipes recommend you use an oven, but you can make scones with a gas or charcoal stove. It is better to start with the oven and move to the stoves when your skills are almost perfect.

