A mother, Tiffany Nicole Meek, has been charged with the murder of her 11-year-old son, Jayden-Lee Meek, after a thorough investigation by the police

Jayden-Lee Meek's body was found with severe injuries, including blunt force trauma to the head

The case took a shocking turn with the revelation that the mother, Tiffany, had previously posted a heartbreaking Mother's Day message from her son, unaware of the tragic events that would unfold

The case of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek's murder changed when his mother, 31-year-old Tiffany Nicole Meek, was charged with his murder on Monday in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court, according to IOL news.

Jayden-Lee Meek’s murder case reveals his heartfelt message for his mother on Mother’s Day. Image: Larrybyday

Source: TikTok

Tiffany was detained on July 12 after a thorough investigation by Florida SAPS agents, as the publication mentioned above reported. Tiffany was spotted crying and clearly upset on the dock. The provincial investigation and tracking units provided support to detectives.

She is accused of murder, hindering the administration of justice, crimen injuria, and defeating the ends of justice, among other offences.

Jayden-Lee Meek’s heartbreaking Mother’s Day message revealed

It has been reported that Jayden-Lee Meek was discovered dead three days after giving his mother, Tiffany Nicole Meek, a handcrafted Mother's Day card. The 11-year-old's head injuries from blunt force trauma resulted in his death. In Fleurhof, Johannesburg, his body was found on the stairs of his apartment building. The 31-year-old has been remanded in custody and will next court appearance on Friday.

Jayden-Lee Meek gifted his mother, Tiffany Meek, a Mother's Day card on May 11, 2025, which was later made public after Tiffany's murder charges.

“Happy Mother’s Day, Mom. “I hope you have an amazing day, and I will try to make you breakfast in bed.“Thank you for being the best mom in the world and always taking care of me and putting me before yourself."

Jayden-Lee Meek also drew the shape of a heart, with words inside that read: “Home is where my mom is."

Jaden disappeared from his apartment complex in Fleurhof, and his body was discovered on the building's steps a few hours later.

What happened to Jayden-Lee Meek

When Jayden-Lee did not come home from school in May 2025, his mother filed a missing person's report and had a small search party for her son.

Police claim that although he was dropped off by school transportation in the afternoon, he never arrived at his family's Fleurhof flat.

Jayden-Lee Meek was reportedly killed by his mother, Tiffany, who struck him with an unknown object, reported him missing, and spent the night at her house.

Forensic evidence revealed that Jayden-Lee’s blood was found on his bed and his school clothes. It suggested he may have been harmed in his home, which he shared with his mother.

His body was found and discovered on a stairway within the apartment building, lying without any clothing. His physique was clearly abrasive, and he had several bruises. His body was still warm and clean, according to reports, even though there was no blood, indicating the attack had taken place not long before he was found. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital after authorities hurried him there.

More on the Jayden-Lee Meek Case

Briefly News reported that South Africans are still in disbelief following Tiffany Meek's arrest in connection with the murder of her own son. The 31-year-old appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on 14 July 2025, charged with the murder of the 11-year-old Jayden-Lee.

reported that South Africans are still in disbelief following Tiffany Meek's arrest in connection with the murder of her own son. The 31-year-old appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on 14 July 2025, charged with the murder of the 11-year-old Jayden-Lee. ActionSA Member of Parliament, Dereleen James, slammed Tiffany Meek, the mother of Jayden-Meek, who was found dead outside of his home in Fleurhof in May. James was emotional after Tiffany was arrested for Jayden-Lee's murder.

Tiffany Meek, the mother of Jayden-Lee, has officially been charged with his murder. The 11-year-old was found dead on 14 May 2025, a day after he was last seen. His body had multiple bruises and showed signs of severe trauma.

