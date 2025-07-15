The Department of Education in Gauteng has revealed that Jayden-Lee Meek may have had an abusive upbringing

Jayden-Lee was found dead outside of his home in Fleurhod, Roodepoort, in May, and his mother, Tiffany, was arrested

The Department spoke to his schoolmates and educators, and South Africans were angry at the mother

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Jayden-Lee Meek was reportedly abused and starved. Images: Tshepiso Washington and Eunice Hector

Source: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG — The Gauteng Department of Education revealed that Jayden-Lee Meek, who was found dead outside his home in Fleurhof, Johannesburg, was reportedly abused, and he opened up to his schoolmates and teachers.

According to eNCA, the Department's spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said schools must take action on any complaint that a child makes to them. He said some NGOs work with schools and must make sure that abuse is reported.

Jayden Lee reportedly told his teachers and learners that he experienced abuse. He reported going to school hungry and having visible bruises on him. Mabona said the department would investigate the allegations that he was abused.

Jayden-Lee was reportedly abused. Image: Tshepiso Washington

Source: Facebook

What is happening with the Jayden-Lee case?

Jayden-Lee's mother, Tiffany, was arrested and charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice, and obstructing the pursuit of justice. Jayden-Lee was found on the stairway outside the block of flats where he lived in Fleurhof, Roodepoort, on 14 May, a day after he was last seen. The driver of his transport said that Jayden-Lee was dropped outside his gate.

Tiffany previously blamed the South African Police Service in an interview that resurfaced. She called for justice for her son and said she wanted those who killed her son to be found and brought to book. She also reportedly went to Parliament with the aid of AcrionSA Member of Parliament, Dereleen James, to plead for assistance in investigating the case.

However, the South African Police Service found blood in Tiffany's home, which provided evidence that Jayden-Lee was killed in his home. Blood was found on his clothes, schoolbag, and bag. Her case has been postponed to 18 July for a bail hearing.

What did South Africans say?

South Africans were livid that Jayden-Lee may have been abused.

Erna Eygel said:

"It is the school's legal duty to report even suspected abuse, let alone definite abuse."

Vinnie Mshadfeo said:

"Teachers and neighbours are saying this child was abused. Teachers are saying he told others of it and had visible bruises. If all of this is true, why was nothing done? Why did the school not report this? This is their duty."

Maxie Links said:

"Education, the whole system, everyone failed this poor child."

Gwendolyne Scholtz said:

"Sad, he confided in his teacher. Society turned a blind eye."

Marie Van Vuuren said:

"So many people failed this child."

ActionSA MP emotional outside of court

In a related article, Briefly News reported that ActionSA Member of Parliament Dereleen James cried outside the Roodepoort Magistrates Court. She was with the community when Tiffany appeared for the murder of her son.

James said that the police failed Jayden when they did not search the inside of his home after he was found. She struggled to hold the tears back as she wondered who Jayden-Lee called out to in his last moments.

Source: Briefly News