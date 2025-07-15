Jayden-Lee Meek’s Grandmother Pledges Support for Tiffany, SA Slams Her
- Tiffany Meek's mother, Debbie, expressed her support for her daughter, who is in custody after she was arrested
- Meek was charged with the murder of her 11-year-old son, Jayden-Lee Meek, who was found dead in May outside his home
- Debbie's reaction angered netizens online as she said that Tiffany is innocent of the charges she's facing
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
JOHANNESBURG — Debbie Dunn, the mother of Tiffany Meek and Jayden-Lee Meek's grandmother, slammed the National Prosecuting Authority and maintained that her daughter is innocent of the charges laid against her. This was after Meek was arrested for the murder of Jayden-Lee, who was found outside of his home in May 2025.
Dunn posted a video on her @forever11_jayden TikTok account on 14 July 2025. In the video, she reads a statement she wrote. She said she was deeply disappointed in the manner in which her grandson's case is being investigated. She said her daughter is being prosecuted for a crime she did not commit.
Dunn defends Tiffany
Dunn said that Tifanny's appearance was "hush-hush" and accused the State of making sure that her family was isolated from her. Dunn said that she and her attorney were told to wait outside. When the attorney went in, he was reportedly mistreated.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"It is clear that the police, prosecutors and activists were working together to ensure that Tiffany was not represented in court on her first appearance and not have her family and friends inside the court to give her love and support," she said in the video.
Dunn called for a fair bail hearing and trial for Tiffany.
"We have lost faith and hope in the criminal system," she said.
Watch the TikTok video here:
What you need to know about Jayden-Lee Meek
- The South African Police Service said on 25 May that the investigation into Jayden-Lee's death was at an advanced stage
- Tiffany was arrested in connection with Jayden-Lee's murder on 11 July, and South Africans were stunned
- She was charged with the murder of her son, and the community was outraged at her court appearance
- In an interview that resurfaced, Tiffany criticized the police and demanded justice for the death of her son
- The Gauteng Department of Education said it would investigate allegations that Jayden was abused
What did South Africans say?
Netizens commenting on Facebook were angry.
Quade Myers said:
"Your presence in court will not make a difference! The evidence is there."
Puleng Maragelo said:
"If I was the mother, I was gonna keep quiet."
Christelle Leon said:
"Not framed. She's the person. The family should stop protecting their own. The truth always comes out."
Janine Jacobs said:
"You can spin a story a thousand times and the truth will be revealed."
Snegugu Ndlovu said:
"Denial is very dangerous."
Blood found in Tiffany's flat belonging to Jayden-Lee
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service found blood that belonged to Jayden-Lee in his home. This was revealed during Meek's first court appearance.
The court heard that forensic analysis showed that Jayden Lee died in his home. He was reportedly hit with an unidentified object.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za