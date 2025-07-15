Tiffany Meek's mother, Debbie, expressed her support for her daughter, who is in custody after she was arrested

Meek was charged with the murder of her 11-year-old son, Jayden-Lee Meek, who was found dead in May outside his home

Debbie's reaction angered netizens online as she said that Tiffany is innocent of the charges she's facing

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Jayden-Lee Meek's grandmother, Debbie Dunn, said Tiffany was innocent. Images: @forever11_jayden/ TikTok and Eunice Hector/ Facebook

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG — Debbie Dunn, the mother of Tiffany Meek and Jayden-Lee Meek's grandmother, slammed the National Prosecuting Authority and maintained that her daughter is innocent of the charges laid against her. This was after Meek was arrested for the murder of Jayden-Lee, who was found outside of his home in May 2025.

Dunn posted a video on her @forever11_jayden TikTok account on 14 July 2025. In the video, she reads a statement she wrote. She said she was deeply disappointed in the manner in which her grandson's case is being investigated. She said her daughter is being prosecuted for a crime she did not commit.

Dunn defends Tiffany

Dunn said that Tifanny's appearance was "hush-hush" and accused the State of making sure that her family was isolated from her. Dunn said that she and her attorney were told to wait outside. When the attorney went in, he was reportedly mistreated.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Jayden-Lee Meek was allegedly killed by his mother. Image: Tshepiso Washington

Source: Facebook

"It is clear that the police, prosecutors and activists were working together to ensure that Tiffany was not represented in court on her first appearance and not have her family and friends inside the court to give her love and support," she said in the video.

Dunn called for a fair bail hearing and trial for Tiffany.

"We have lost faith and hope in the criminal system," she said.

Watch the TikTok video here:

What you need to know about Jayden-Lee Meek

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on Facebook were angry.

Quade Myers said:

"Your presence in court will not make a difference! The evidence is there."

Puleng Maragelo said:

"If I was the mother, I was gonna keep quiet."

Christelle Leon said:

"Not framed. She's the person. The family should stop protecting their own. The truth always comes out."

Janine Jacobs said:

"You can spin a story a thousand times and the truth will be revealed."

Snegugu Ndlovu said:

"Denial is very dangerous."

Blood found in Tiffany's flat belonging to Jayden-Lee

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service found blood that belonged to Jayden-Lee in his home. This was revealed during Meek's first court appearance.

The court heard that forensic analysis showed that Jayden Lee died in his home. He was reportedly hit with an unidentified object.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News