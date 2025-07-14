ActionSA Member of Parliament Dereleen James was emotional as she addressed the media outside the Roodepoort Magistrates Court

Tiffanny Meek, Jayden-Lee's mother, was charged with the murder of her son, who was found outside his home in May

James struggled to hold back her tears as she questioned what kind of mother would take her child's life

Dereleen James was emotional after Tiffany Meek appeared in court for her son's murder. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Lulu Bongi Dlamini/ Facebook

ROODEPOORT, JOHANNESBURG — ActionSA Member of Parliament Dereleen James slammed Tiffany Meek, the mother of Jayden-Meek, who was found dead outside of his home in Fleurhof in May. James was emotional after Tiffany was arrested for Jayden-Lee's murder.

What did James say?

James spoke outside the Roodepoort Magistrates Court, where Tiffanny appeared in court. She was arrested and charged with the murder of Jayden-Lee. She said that it was a sad day for the community.

James said that it was sad to know that the very person Jayden-Leee was supposed to scream and call on allegedly killed him. As she broke down in tears, she wondered about Jayden Lee's last moments.

Dereleen James cried outside the Roodepoort Magistrates Court. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

"I cannot help but wonder who Jayden called on. I ask myself if only all of these (South African Police Service) SAPS members could have been deployed to the crime scene on the day she had reported it, maybe we could've spared the life of Jayden-Lee Meek," she said.

James said that the police should have sensed something was wrong when Tiffanny reportedly told them not to search her flat. She said the fact that his body was found warm the next morning after he was found dead tells her that he was calling on those who were meant to protect him.

"We failed Jayden-Lee Meek as SAPS. We commend them for the manner in which they investigated that has finally brought to book the perpetrator, but I'm still saying and I'm still of the firm belief that it's too much, too late," she said.

Tiffany Meek appeared in court

Tiffany appeared before the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on 14 July and was charged with the murder of her son, who was found on 14 May, a day after he was last seen on 13 May. He was found on the stairwell outside his apartment. His family said that he did not return home after school the previous day.

Tiffanny was also charged with defeating the ends of justice, crimen injuria, and obstructing the course of justice. The case was postponed until 18 July for a bail application. She cried throughout the court proceedings.

The deputy minister of police, Polly Boshielo, was frustrated that Tifanny acted like a victim. She added that more arrests could be made, as she did not believe that only one person was involved in the killing.

