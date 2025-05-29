Kelly Smith, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn have been sentenced to life imprisonment on 29 May 2025

The trio was found guilty of human trafficking and kidnapping in relation to Joslin Smith's disappearance

Judge Nathan Erasmus found that the trio showed no remorse for their actions, despite the serious nature of the crime

Kelly Smith, Jacquin Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE – Kelly Smith, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn have been sentenced to life imprisonment for their role in the disappearance of Joslin Smith.

The trio, who were found guilty of human trafficking and kidnapping on 2 May 2025, were sentenced in the Western Cape High Court sitting at the Saldanha Bay Multipurpose Centre.

The trio was arrested in 2024 after little Joslin went missing on 19 February 2024.

Judge Erasmus hands down harshest sentence

Judge Nathan Erasmus handed down sentences to Smith, van Rhyn and Appollis on 29 May 2025, giving them life in prison for human trafficking and 10 years for kidnapping.

He added that because he imposed a life sentence, there was no reason for him to rule on the concurrency of the sentences, as it would automatically be by law. Their names will also be entered into the National Child Protection Register.

While delivering his verdict, Judge Erasmus explained some of the factors that went into his decision.

He said that it was clear that a sentence of imprisonment was the only option, it was just a matter of deciding how long. He also noted that a judge should not deliver a verdict out of anger, but consider all factors and circumstances before them and show humanity and mercy as well.

“It is the duty of the court to balance all the circumstances applicable and to blend that with a measure of mercy in arriving at an appropriate sentence in the discretion of the trial court.”

He also noted that he had to balance the personal circumstances of the three, as well as the nature of the offence, and the interest of society in this case.

Judge Nathan Erasmus argued that the trio showed no remorse for their actions as he handed them life imprisonment sentences.

Source: Getty Images

Judge Erasmus finds no mitigating factors

He also touched on each one’s life and whether this could be considered a mitigating factor. With Appollis, he noted that he came from a good home and had opportunities to turn his life around, but never did. Judge Erasmus added that he showed no remorse and continued to lie, even on the eve of the sentencing.

With van Rhyn, Judge Erasmus also found that he showed no remorse, stating that he even told the social worker that he didn’t care what happened to Joslin. The judge also noted that he had numerous run-ins with the law over the years.

The theme of no remorse continued when Judge Erasmus spoke about Kelly, saying that she showed little concern for her daughter. He noted that she was also given opportunities to have a stable life and even matriculated from school, unlike her co-accused.

He added that he found no mitigating factors with all three.

Nobahle Mkabayi, the legal representative for Steveno van Rhyn, argued that her client maintained his innocence throughout the whole trial.

Source: Getty Images

Defence argued for a lenient sentence

During closing arguments on 28 May, the defence lawyers argued for a more lenient sentence for their clients.

Kelly’s lawyer, Rinesh Sivnarain, argued that his client was a first-time offender who had three children. She also said that due to the fact that she was a first-time offender, she could be rehabilitated.

Steveno van Rhyn’s lawyer, Nobahle Mkabayi, argued that her client maintained his innocence throughout the trial and that this should not be held against him. She also accused the social worker, who conducted the probation officer reports, of being biased.

Judge Erasmus stated that he found the reports to be very detailed and credited the social worker, Errol Peterson, for putting together such comprehensive reports.

Fanie Harmse, the lawyer for Appollis, argued that his client came from a good home but made a few mistakes in life. He noted that drug abuse played a huge role in his decisions, asking that the court consider this as a factor for why he made poor decisions.

He also argued that his client went along with a plan and wasn’t the one who planned it.

