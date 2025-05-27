A social worker has given testimony during sentencing in the ongoing Joslin Smith case in Saldanha Bay

Errol Peterson stated that Racquel “Kelly” Smith maintained that she didn’t know what happened to Joslin

Kelly blamed her lawyer, witnesses who testified in the case, and even the court, for the reason she was found guilty

Kelly Smith has maintained her innocence when it comes to Joslin's disappearance and has blamed everyone else for why she was found guilty.

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - Racquel “Kelly” Smith continues to maintain her innocence when it comes to the disappearance of Joslin Smith and instead has blamed others for her being found guilty.

That’s according to Errol Peterson, a social worker who conducted probation officer reports on Smith, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn.

Peterson presented the findings of his reports during sentencing for the trio who were found guilty of kidnapping and human trafficking on 27 May 2025 in Saldanha Bay.

Kelly blames court, witnesses and lawyer for guilty conviction

In his report, Peterson noted that he spoke to members of Kelly’s family and Kelly herself.

During his interview with Joslin’s mother, she maintained that she had nothing to do with her daughter’s disappearance. Kelly instead accused the court of being biased, said that her lawyer was incompetent, claimed that all the witnesses lied under oath, and said the witnesses were all misinformed.

She speculated during the interview that Joslin could have been trafficked as a sex slave, but stated that she believed that she was still alive.

Kelly’s aunt describes her violent nature

Peterson noted that during talks with Kelly’s aunt, Priscilla Collair, he learned that Kelly often hit her children or used crude language against them. She was also verbally abusive toward family members.

Collair also claimed that Kelly was manipulative and believed that she manipulated Appollis, who was described by family members as being a bit of a pushover.

Kelly Smith maintains that she doesn't know what happened to Joslin, but speculates that she could have been trafficked as a sex slave.

Source: Getty Images

Peterson believes suspended sentence isn’t enough

The social worker also noted that Kelly attempted to hoodwink the probation officer with lies during the interview. He said in terms of sentencing, a suspended sentence would not serve justice.

He argued that he could not find any redeeming qualities in Kelly, stating that during the interview, her primary concern was for herself. He added that aggravating circumstances must be taken into account, such as her coercion of others, using deception and abusing her child’s vulnerability.

What you need to know about the Joslin Smith trial

Lourencia Lombaard testified that a sangoma wanted Joslin for her eyes and skin.

Advocate Rinesh Sivnarain accused Lombaard of being the mastermind behind Joslin’s disappearance.

Gayton McKenzie accused the Saldanha Bay Mayor of being involved in Joslin Smith’s disappearance.

Appollis detailed how police allegedly tortured him while he was at the Sea Border offices.

One of the defence lawyers alleged that police told van Rhyn and Appollis what to say in their statements.

Judge Nathan Erasmus ruled that statements made by Appollis and van Rhyn may be admitted as evidence.

Kelly and her two co-accused were found guilty of human trafficking and kidnapping.

A separate hearing to be held for Lourencia Lombaard

Briefly News reported that Lourencia Lombaard does not know as yet whether she will be granted immunity from prosecution.

Lombaard originally stood trial alongside Smith, van Rhyn and Apollis, but then turned State witness and testified against them.

Judge Nathan Erasmus is yet to decide whether Lombard’s testimony warranted that she be spared from any prosecution.

