GAUTENG – Judgement has been reserved in Sergeant Fannie Nkosi’s appeal against the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court’s decision to deny him bail.

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Sergeant Fannie Nkosi's legal team is appealing the decision to deny him bail. Image: @centralnewsza

Source: Twitter

Sgt Nkosi, a member of the Gauteng Organised Crime Unit, was denied bail on 22 April 2026, after Magistrate Thandi Theledi ruled that he posed a flight risk if released and that he was a threat to witnesses.

His legal team has since challenged that decision before the Pretoria High Court, where Judge Mokhine Mosopa heard arguments for the State and defence on 26 May 2026.

Judgement reserved in Sgt Nkosi’s case

After both the State and defence presented their arguments, Judge Mosopa announced that judgment would be reserved. He told both legal teams that they would be informed of a date when he would deliver his ruling.

Sgt Nkosi will, as a result, remain at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria. His legal team previously requested that he be kept in the prison's heavily guarded hospital wing, because he was afraid someone would try to kill him. That request was denied, and he remains with the rest of the prisoners.

Source: Briefly News