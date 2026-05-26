On Monday, 25 May 2026, Nonku Williams shared a video of herself undergoing a cosmetic procedure for a more youthful appearance

The treatment was done with Dr Klutch, who shared how much the former reality TV star paid for the non-surgical beauty procedures

Social media users reacted with criticism, humour, and concern, with some referencing toxic beauty standards and comparing her appearance to that of her best friend

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Nonku Williams shared the secret to her flawless skin. Image: nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Former reality TV star Nonku Williams left South Africans grimacing after sharing a video of herself undergoing a procedure for a youthful look. The former Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star shared that her smooth, wrinkle-free look is not achieved through commonly known treatments like Botox, but through alternative aesthetic procedures.

On Monday, 25 May 2026, the star, who previously opened up about how she achieves a flawless look without undergoing numerous surgeries, shared a video of her undergoing one of her procedures with Dr Klutch. According to Dr Klutch, Nonku Williams had their signature non-surgical face package, followed by their monthly triple red facials, which cost a mouth-watering R35,000.

See the screenshot below:

The cost of Nonku Williams' beauty procedure was revealed. Image: klutchplasticsurgery

Source: Instagram

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Nonku Williams shares secret behind youthful skin

X (Twitter) user @Zamagebe_21175 reshared the video of Nonku Williams receiving a thread lift. The post was captioned:

“Nonku is brave😫, this looks so painful 😣 it’s true when they say these things are addictive 😭”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Nonku Williams' beauty procedure

In the comments, social media users quoted lyrics to one of Beyoncé’s hit songs about toxic beauty standards. Others claimed that she was starting to look like her bestie, while others resurfaced her loan drama with a fellow reality TV star.

Here are some of the comments:

@Conniedlamini4 noted:

“It's the soul that needs the surgery washo umfazi kaJay-Z.”

@Unconfirmed_ZA criticised:

“She's beautiful. I don't think she needed to do any of this.”

@AneleZwane1 alleged:

“She is starting to look like Jojo Robinson. Maybe it's the lips, but sebeyafana.”

@Zamayworld disapproved:

“Constantly doing beauty procedures while owing people is such a brave act.”

@NkosazaneYaseSA asked:

“Do all that, and still need a filter?”

@Evanschizzy9708 questioned:

“Why do you subject yourself to this pain just to look beautiful for a man who will cheat on you or probably leave you for someone who looks less pretty and more natural than you?”

Mzansi reacted to a video of Nonku Williams' non-invasive surgery. Image: nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

What is a thread lift?

A thread lift is a minimally invasive, non-surgical alternative to a traditional facelift that involves a doctor inserting absorbable, medical-grade threads using fine needles or cannulas. The threads feature tiny barbs or cones that grip the tissue. The doctor gently pulls the threads to mechanically reposition the skin into a more youthful, lifted contour.

According to research, the threads also activate the body's natural healing response, stimulating a strong increase in collagen production in the treated areas, which further improves skin firmness over time.

SA reacts to photo of Nonku Williams’ face without makeup

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Nonku Williams went natural in pictures shared on her Instagram account on Monday, 20 October 2025.

Social media users praised her natural beauty and advised her to stay natural, while others criticised certain aspects of her look.

Source: Briefly News