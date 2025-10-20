South African reality TV star Nonku Williams went natural in her new pictures shared on her Instagram account on Monday, 20 October 2025

Controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula reshared one of the pictures on his X account

Social media users praised her natural beauty and suggested that she stay natural, while others criticised aspects of her look

SA reacted to a photo of Nonku Williams' makeup-free face. Image: nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

South Africans reacted to a photo of former Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Nonku Williams without makeup.

On Monday, 20 October 2025, Nonku Williams took to her official Instagram account to rave about the non-surgical treatments she has had to achieve her glow. In the caption, Nonku Williams praised Dr. Klutch for her flawless skin. Part of the caption read:

“I just had to share these before and after! 🥹 Everyone at church kept asking what I’ve been doing to my skin, and the best part is, I wasn’t even wearing makeup! ✨”

The reality TV star who turned 46 this year, shared the treatments she underwent include a beautiful combo of Infra-red, radio-frequency, red light therapy, diamond peel, and PRP.

See the post below:

Controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula reshared one of Nonku Williams’ photos on X, sparking a conversation about beauty. The post was captioned:

“Nonku Williams shows off her face without makeup.”

SA reacts to picture of Nonku Williams without makeup

Social media users filled the comments section beneath Musa Khawula’s post with mixed reactions. While some debated beauty, others gushed over Nonku Williams’ looks and urged her to dump makeup forever.

Here are some of the comments:

@RM_Mish08 questioned:

"Why she's using make up though?"

@yangamessi said:

“These people look average without make up, man.”

@ta_marah7 asked:

“Isn't filter a make-up?”

@Ame_Mooh shared:

“She actually looks better without make up, she should keep giving out clean looks.”

@LoveChr95721429 suggested:

“This is how Tebogo Thobejane wanted to be.”

@PhakisoPhi76129 gushed:

“She looks more beautiful than with make up.”

@LeeAnneSmi89579 highlighted:

“She could have at least shaved her moustache.”

@ntanga_lindelwa shared:

“She can remove the weave as well then we see her kahle😃”

@_babybearr said:

“Whatever she is doing to her face, she should keep doing it. She looks 5 years younger.”

@Coach_Nqo remarked:

“uBab’ uNcwane had great taste 👌🏾🔥”

@PIET_VANWYK asked:

“So fake hair is not considered as makeup?”

@lerumo479 replied:

“Not bad, aging fine.”

@kabomphe9078 said:

“She did her lips again.”

@Lilisa67290976 shared:

"No thinking natural detected."

