Thuli Phongolo has responded to a content creator using her photos maliciously on Instagram

The user was caught red-handed editing her photos in Thuli's original pictures, and she found out

Social media users did not expect Thuli Phongolo's response, and the reactions say it all

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Thuli Phongolo reacts to a lady who photoshops her face on one of her photos. Image: thuli_p

Source: Instagram

South African DJ and actress Thuli Phongolo was recently made aware of an Instagram user's antics, whereby she photoshops her face onto her pictures.

The artist has shared her thoughts on the phenomenon, and Mzansi was amused by her reaction. On her Instagram stories on Wednesday, 3 June 2026, Phongolo was surprisingly gentle towards the issue and felt touched by the lady's antics.

Phongolo, who trended for her mix, said she would not judge the girl and asked people not to troll her, as it might make things worse for her.

"For context, someone photoshopped herself on my previous post and posted it as hers. I am not going to repost the content in question because I can imagine the anxiety and embarrassment from people highlighting it to her is already affecting her. I truly feel deeply sad for her. Please do not make matters worse for her. I am not mad at all. I actually found it funny, but a lot of people forwarded the post to me, so I saw an opportunity for us to reflect instead. It is okay."

Check out the original picture and the photoshopped version as posted by @sanelenkossiii below:

SA responds to Thuli's reaction

Mzansi says Thuli's response was unexpected, as many had already labelled her a mean girl:

@Melo_Malebo questioned:

"Weren’t people saying Thuli P is rude? This is proof she’s actually a sweetheart."

@Marcia called out social media standards:

"Social media validation and insecurities are real; the fake persona of being perceived in a certain standard when you can just be yourself. It starts small with Facetune, overly editing yourself now photoshop.

@_tomi24 was amused:

"Lmao, so she couldn't even try a different verse? Or she doesn't have a Bible? And Thuli's response? Definitely not what they hoped for."

@nkosanangwenya reacted:

"Slay queens are always addressing useless things. We are dealing with serious things as a country."

@Linghe_Xing stated:

"The internet is brutal. Did she not see what happened with that one influencer who stole scenic pics from an international influencer and posted them as her own."

@LZwedala1228 questioned:

"Do people who do this honestly think no one will notice?"

@baby_gheli stated:

"I like how she addressed it. A lot of people are going through social media pressure, and it probably causes a lot of embarrassment & anxiety when they get caught. I hope this girl seeks help or takes an online break. I hope her friends sit her down and gently talk to her."

@OloratoMale said:

"This is the girl's original account. Mbali is impersonating her using her pictures and photoshopping the girl's face on other people's pictures."

Thuli Phongolo reacted to a lady who used her pictures to photoshop hers. Image: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo was accused of using a USB

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African DJ Thuli Phongolo was recorded playing a set at D48 in Midrand, which has sparked mixed reactions from online users.

The USB claims have returned, with people claiming that she does not actually mix the songs herself. Amid the hype, some fans genuinely enjoyed her set, while others questioned her skills, calling them an act.

Source: Briefly News