New photos of MaCele alongside Musa Mseleku resurfaced on X, drawing attention to the reality TV star's appearance

Fans of Utando Nesthembu were divided, with some expressing concern about MaCele's weight and health

One X user bluntly called out MaCele, saying she needs to start exercising before old age catches up with her

MaCele's appearance sparked concern among fans. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

New photos of Utando Nesthembu star MaCele have set X ablaze, with fans debating her weight and overall health after the images began circulating widely on the platform.

The photos were originally shared on Instagram on 1 April 2026 by Abongwe Mseleku, the daughter MaCele shares with polygamist Musa Mseleku, to celebrate Abongwe's graduation. The images resurfaced on X when user @Cebe_Lihle23 reposted them on 29 July 2026, tagging both MaCele and Musa Mseleku. That is when the commentary took off.

MaCele's photos spark weight debate among fans

X user @porklady did not hold back, writing:

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"MaCele needs to start exercising. You can't carry this weight into your old age. 🙈 #Uthandonesthembu"

The post opened the floodgates for reactions, both harsh and sympathetic.

@ThetoThakane connected MaCele's appearance to something she had previously admitted on the show:

"Remember she said when she's stressed she just eats her sugar. Stress must be at peak levels."

@Motheo37001950 brought a touch of dark humour, writing:

"I feel like Earthly King would say no😭" — a nod to Musa Mseleku's self-given title.

Not everyone found the conversation acceptable, though. @Nonhlanhla13204 pushed back firmly:

"You guys are evil people indlela eni comfortable ngayo in discussing and bashing people's bodies aii ngeke nikhohlakele🚮"

@Zamah_Ntshinga took a more sympathetic angle, writing:

"It's so sad to watch people eat their lives away. She has all the money she can afford to get a dietician & a personal trainer 😭"

@DietitianMoloko added their own suggestion:

"And removed the gold on her teeth while at it😩"

Mzansi reacted to MaCele's picture. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

MaCele accuses Musa Mseleku of using her against other wives

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that MaCele accused her husband of painting her as the enemy to his other brides, which she believes is what has caused the tension between them.

Viewers called for accountability from everyone involved, claiming that MaCele was not as innocent as she claimed.

Source: Briefly News