Musa Mseleku found himself at the firing line as all his wives had seemingly turned against him, including MaCele

This comes after she accused her husband of painting her as the enemy to his other brides, which she believes is what has caused the tension between them

Viewers called for accountability from everyone involved, claiming that MaCele was not as innocent as she claimed

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Busisiwe “MaCele” accused Musa Mseleku of turning his other wives against her. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Tensions have reached a fever pitch on Uthando Nesthembu as Musa Mseleku and his wives confront their troubled marriages.

In the latest episodes, the famous polygamist took his four brides, Busisiwe "MaCele," Nokukhanya "MaYeni," Thobile "MaKhumalo", and Mbali "MaNgwabe" Mseleku, on a retreat to reconnect and take part in therapy sessions to strengthen their unions.

However, in encouraging them to freely share their grievances without judgment, his wives have become vocal about his behaviour and the negative effects it's had in their marriages and relationships as sister-wife.

Finally exposing her earthly king's manipulative tactics, MaCele didn't hold back, slamming the narrative that the friction between the wives was organic, instead placing the blame on Musa for playing them against one another.

In what appeared to be a long-overdue revelation in the latest episode on 19 March 2026, MaCele told their therapist that her husband had painted her out to be the villain.

"He's creating hatred between me and his wives instead of having factual conversations with them. It's like he uses my name as a shield in order for him to be happy with his wives. If he can stop doing that, things will be alright. "

MaCele emphasised that she is "not their husband," and therefore should not be the one held accountable for the frustrations or shortcomings within their individual marriages. By taking this firm stand, she made it clear that she will not be the scapegoat for Musa’s inability to manage his household transparently.

Busisiwe “MaCele” claimed Musa Mseleku had been using her as a scapegoat and turned her against them. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

The Mselekus also held group therapy sessions to potentially iron out their differences and understand one another better.

MaCele's vulnerability showed that even she had had enough of her husband's manipulation, and was hoping to finally make peace with her sister wives, whether they were open to it remained a mystery.

Watch MaCele's video below.

Viewers react to MaCele's claims

Fans of the show admired MaCele

slie.ntuli said:

"I love you, Mamakhe maCele."

nolwazi_cele_kamvelase wrote:

"Yes, Mseleku, is wrong, but so are you and your family. It will be like this because you don't hold your husband accountable."

pule.dlule reacted:

"She finally realised that Babakhe is using her."

kenny.ramutloa called out MaCele:

"But can there be accountability about what she’s caused with her family and these wives? Also, she gave such a warm welcome to MaKhwela. Guys, let’s be real. Yes, your husband is wrong, but ma’am, there is a lot on your end you’ve said and done for them to not want to be close to you anymore."

boitshepok_ wrote:

"She deserves so much better than this."

Musa Mseleku throws shade at critics

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku's remarks after his wife, Thobile "MaKhumalo," opened up about their marriage.

Musa alluded to there being people against his marriage, claiming they were upset once MaKhumalo decided to stay.

Source: Briefly News