Dingaan Khumalo could barely keep his composure when a fan posted a cheeky response to one of his social media updates

The former Muvhango actor clapped back at the unknown fan, calling them to order while demanding respect

His savage reaction sent social media into a frenzy, with a number of users in stitches at his unexpected outburst

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Former ‘Muvhango’ star Dingaan Khumalo lost his cool when a fan disrespected him. Images: dingaan1

Source: Instagram

Veteran actor Dingaan Khumalo proved that even the most seasoned stars have a limit when it comes to social media trolls.

The former Muvhango lead, best known for his role as James Motsamai in the now-defunct soapie, sent the internet into a tailspin after losing his cool over a fan’s cheeky comment to one of his posts.

On 15 March 2026, the star shared a TikTok video listening to a song, and a follower responded by addressing him as "Mamazala 157," referencing the popular Moja Love reality show that Khumalo hosted.

While the fan may have intended the remark as a joke, the actor was far from amused and quickly put her in her place.

"Mamazala Gogo wakho (Mamazala is your grandmother). Don't you know my name? Ungazo phapha (don't disrespect me)."

Known for his composed and charismatic screen presence, the star broke character to deliver a harsh clapback that left the original poster and the rest of social media reeling. But it didn't end there.

Khumalo recorded a follow-up video to address what he labelled as disrespect, calling out supporters who fail to address him by his name and instead call him Muvhango, Mamazala and even Moja Love.

"You call me those things, I will put you in your place. You don't see me calling people BP Garage or Checkers. I find out what your name is and I will call you by it, because I'm respectful."

This not being his first time addressing Mamazala viewers, Khumalo clarified that while he considers those who still call him James to be well-meaning, he views anyone addressing him by the names of the shows he's on as intentionally disrespectful. He warned that those who continue to cross that line would be "put in their place."

Closing his statement, the actor said there was value in people's names and dismissed any concerns about being too harsh, stating plainly that he is "not stupid" and cautioned fans against testing his patience.

Dingaan Khumalo put a fan in their place for calling him "Mamazala." Image: dingaan1

Source: Instagram

The comments section quickly turned into a battlefield of opinions, with many followers labelling Khumalo as "too strict," while others boldly taunted the actor by using the exact names he had just forbidden, seemingly in an attempt to bait him into another outburst.

The debate soon spilled over onto other platforms as netizens weighed in on the actor's conduct, with many questioning if his harsh stance was called for.

Watch Dingaan Khumalo's videos and spicy clap back below.

Social media erupts over Dingaan Khumalo's rant

Online users weighed in on Dingaan Khumalo's statements and harsh reaction to the unknown fan. Read some of the comments below.

seraphiam888 said:

"You can tell that he's not a good person."

DaBEAST68303028 was shocked:

"Bathong, James Motsamai!"

TheYoungMosha laughed:

"James is out of order."

Tlhogi_Sekoboan said:

"He can't take jokes."

MSM_Mpho wrote:

"You're so rude, hle."

Mphoza8 CR7Ronaldo taunted Dingaan Khumalo:

"Sorry, Mr Mamazala."

user17959423595144 slammed the actor:

"That wasn't necessary, bra."

ethical billionaire responded:

"He's very strict."

Meanwhile, others argued that Khumalo was merely addressing the trend of people overstepping boundaries, suggesting that his reaction was a necessary correction for fans who often forget that public figures are entitled to personal respect.

Mzansi called Dingaan Khumalo "strict" and "rude" for his reaction to the cheeky fan. Image: dingaan1

Source: Instagram

Dingaan Khumalo calls out his baby mama

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dingaan Khumalo levelling allegations against the mother of his child.

The actor accused his baby mama of limiting his access to see their daughter, and shared more concerning details about his co-parenting experiences.

Source: Briefly News