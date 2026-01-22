Dingaan Khumalo shared the devastating realities of co-parenting and claimed he was being denied access to see his daughter

The former Muvhango actor poured his heart out in an interview, sharing his experience with the mother of his child, who is also a famous actress

His story resonated with many as the online community took to the comment section to discuss the actor's dilemma

Dingaan Khumalo claims he's being denied access to see his daughter. Images: dingaan1

Source: Instagram

South African actor Dingaan Khumalo shared his devastating experience of attempting to co-parent with someone denying them access to their child.

The former Muvhango star, famous for his role as James Motsamai in the now-defunct Tshivenda soapie, revealed that he had been struggling to see his daughter, whom he shares with fellow Muvhango star Tsholofelo Matshaba.

During his sit-down with veteran broadcaster David Mashabela on 6 September 2023, Dingaan revealed that his former partner was keeping their daughter from him.

The actor believes that his daughter is being manipulated into believing that her father doesn't want her.

"Wherever my daughter is, she is being told, 'Your father wants nothing to do with you.'"

Former ‘Muvhango’ star Dingaan Khumalo claims that the mother of his child, Tsholofelo Matshaba, won't let him see their daughter. Images: dingaan1, tsholofelomatshaba888

Source: Instagram

In a clip shared on 22 January 2026 by X (formerly Twitter) user busiwe_bubu, Dingaan related his story to other men's situations, in which he believes his case is not an isolated incident, but a reflection of the silent struggles some fathers face when navigating toxic family dynamics.

His story brought to light the star's personal battles, igniting a fierce debate around the struggles of co-parenting relationships.

Watch Dingaan Khumalo's interview below.

Social media weighs in on Dingaan Khumalo's story

The online community discussed Dingaan Khumalo's struggles and condemned Tsholofelo Matshaba for allegedly keeping their daughter away from him.

cindzo said:

"Women who are doing this are psychopaths, trust me."

madamkimberlly felt sorry for Dingaan Khumalo:

"Shame, he's still crying about this after so long."

Mlotshwa_T6996 wrote:

"Men are really trying out there, but the child will grow up knowing that the father went to buy milk and never came back, or their father denied them."

King_Chaba posted:

"Women will rob kids of their relationship with their fathers just to settle their own selfish personal score."

Meanwhile, others urged Dingaan Khumalo to involve the law.

LeeMpaki argued:

"If he really wanted to have access to his daughter, he would have taken further steps by now."

Kat_Upendi said:

"Men always say this, but never take the mother to court."

ona_nky slammed Dingaan Khumalo:

"Why is he not going to court? He’s not serious about seeing his daughter."

PMash21 posted:

"The fact that he is not taking this to court proves he's the one in the wrong, and he knows it, just playing a victim."

