Piano Pulse co-host Sfiso "Mafitsotso" Ndlovu has added fuel to the fire in his feud with rapper Reason

The podcaster fired more shots at Sizwe Alakine in a viral video, trolling his financial status and employment

The clip has since garnered views and opinions from the online community, who have dragged the podcast for filth

‘Piano Pulse’ star Sfiso “Mafitsotso” Ndlovu has ramped up his feud with Reason. Image: Mafitsotso_za, Reasonhd

Source: Instagram

Podcaster Sfiso 'Mafitsotso' Ndlovu has sparked chatter with his sentiments towards rapper Reason, AKA Sizwe Alakine.

The co-host of Piano Pulse fired more shots at the rapper turned amapiano singer, further heightening their feud.

Sfiso drags Reason

X blogger @ThisisColbert posted a video of Sfiso insulting Reason in response to the rapper's recent sentiments on Podcast and Chill with MacG. While there, Reason condemned the podcast for not uplifting the amapiano culture. Instead, the podcasters seem to speak about artists in a derogatory manner. The latest being Thatohatsi, where Sfiso and Nota bodyshamed the singer.

In the clip, Sfiso threw a wave of insults at Reason, claiming that he is being supported by a woman, and even alleged that the car he drives was bought for him by a woman.

"Sfiso doesn’t rate Reason at all. He claims that Reason is being financially supported by a woman, and even the car he drives belongs to a woman. He went on to advise him to take up plumbing or some other trade so he can support himself and provide for himself as a man."

Currently, Reason is dating fellow rapper Gigi LaMayne, and he confronted the stars for the way they spoke about her.

Sfiso “Mafitsotso” Ndlovu dragged rapper Reason. Image: Mafitsotso_za, Reasonhd

Source: Instagram

Mzansi slams Piano Pulse

Below are some of the reactions from online users.

@askarimahlaka reacted:

"He's coming again, and this time it's not gonna be a chit chat, someone's gonna catch hands."

@Ntiyiso_Jb shared:

"This guy is being annoying now, for what? to excite young kid's, he is too old for such nonsense, he should know better."

@KB_Peterson92 said:

"The first Reason addressed them..he won...but he kept going...made it even personal."

@GstarBabe asked:

"Sfiso is fighting dirty.I mean let us think about it. During that recent interview when promoting his lady's business, he kept saying " WE offer this AND that" unless folks are married how is it a "WE?" I just hope baby girl is moving wisely."

@MakhanyaPBR laughed:

"Lol so now Gigi is no longer downgraded, she’s well off to support Reason, so they wanted Reason to pull up so they can respect Gigi, Sfiso’s boss (MacG) knows Reason better, he must ask him how well off Reason is."

Sfiso apologises to Thatohatsi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sfiso "Mafitsotso" Ndlovu issued an apology to Thatohatsi after the hurtful comments he made on his podcast about the Amapiano star's appearance. This led to the online community's demand for accountability.

However, his apology did not sit well with people, and some claimed that it was a PR move designed to save face rather than a sincere acknowledgement of the harm caused.

