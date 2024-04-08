The Muvhango actor Dingaan Siyabonga Khumalo recently opened up about being denied access to his daughter

The star revealed that his baby mama is the reason and that she went as far as telling their daughter that Dingaan wants nothing to do with her

Khumalo's revelation cooked up a stir online and sparked a debate among netizens on Twitter

Actor Dingaan Siya Khumalo broke his silence about being denied access to his child. Image: @dingaan1

Many parents are going through a lot just to have access to their children due to specific reasons, or problems they have with their baby mama or baby daddies, and actor Dingaan Khumalo is one of them.

Muvhango actor Dingaan Khumalo denied access to his daughter

Social media has been buzzing recently after the Muvhango actor and TV personality Dingaan Siyabonga Khumalo opened up about the struggles he faces with his baby mama regarding his daughter.

The star, during a podcast interview with King David, revealed that his Baby mama has denied him access to his daughter and went as far as lying to the child, telling the kid that Dingaan wants nothing to do with her.

He said:

"Wherever my daughter is, she is being told your father wants nothing to do with you."

The star further spoke about how painful it is to be separated from his daughter and not being able to spend some quality time with her. The news and gossip page MDNews also posted about Dingaan's revelation on Twitter (X) and wrote:

"Recently during the interview at King David Podcast, Dingaan Khumalo revealed that he has not seen his daughter in years despite his best efforts to maintain a relationship with her. He stated that the mother of his child has denied him access and has even gone as far as to tell their daughter that he wants nothing to do with her."

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on Dingaan's situation

Many netizens weighed in on Khumalo's heart-wrenching situation with his baby. See some of the comments below:

@Ndi_Muvenda_ commented:

"If he didn't pay the damage I don't blame the woman."

@love_lowo responded

"He is lying, the law is fair to both parties."

@TheGeopol wrote:

"Black women are breaking black fathers mentally, it seems they take pleasure in seeing black fathers suffer."

@XUFFLER responded:

"Getting the right baby mama is a skill we must acquire as men."

@AgriGrowthBuzz mentioned:

"Women are cruel sometimes but in every situation there's a solution, please write to Mamazala."

@unwindwithOkuhl commented:

"He must be really heart broken."

