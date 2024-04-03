A lady was emotional after watching a graduate in her gown, which went viral on TikTok

The lady revealed that she failed her course, and her video gained massive attraction on social media

Netizens were touched by the stunner's clip as they showered her with heartwarming messages

After watching a graduate in her gown, one young lady took to social media to express her feelings.

A young lady took to TikTok to showcase a graduation ceremony, which left her emotional. Image: @quinasxiv3g

Source: TikTok

Woman watches graduate

It is graduation season, which is also a bittersweet time for this young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @quinasxiv3g. The student captured the moment of one graduate who was taking her photo shoot on the campus premises dressed in a white suit with black heels and her graduation gown. She also had her blue belt wrapped around her neck.

@quinasxiv3g said in her TikTok caption that she failed software development. Although it was a challenging moment for her to watch, @quinasxiv3g wished all the graduates well, saying:

"Sbwl to them."

The TikTok clip received many views, along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows the woman love and support

The online community rallied around the young lady as they sent her messages of encouragement in her comments section, saying:

Ambrosia Gail shared:

"Eish, I relate. It was supposed to be my last year, but I have two more years. All will go well eventually, boo."

Ceehle_vee said:

"Dreams delayed are not dreams denied."

Brodi added:

"Kuzolunga don’t give up. Trust me, failure is refusing to try again."

To which she responded by saying:

"Thank you so much, I will never give up."

Rain wrote:

"This is my 5th year..."final year". We will get there soon. Delay is not denial."

Dimpho commented:

"I failed Organisational Behaviour last year...I was supposed to be graduating this year, but life happened, and I believe everything happens for a reason sthandwa kuzolunga nesethu isikhathi siyeza."

