A bride confronted her cheating groom and the tense moment was posted on TikTok for the world to see

The video racked up an impressive 930k views, with viewers expressing shock and support for the bride's bold move

Women in the comments praised the bride for standing up for herself and refusing to proceed with the wedding

A video of an angry bride who discovered her groom was unfaithful sparked an online frenzy. Image: @chary525

A bride's worst nightmare happened on her wedding day. She discovered her groom's infidelity just moments before saying "I do."

Bride makes a tough decision

In a dramatic turn of events, the bride courageously confronted her unfaithful groom on a busy street.

She refused to let him get away with his betrayal and called off the wedding.

Video gains traction on TikTok

The video posted by TikTok user @chary525 resonated with viewers. It clocked nearly a million views in a single day.

Netizens extend support to heartbroken bride

Viewers posted a flood of passionate comments. Many are applauding the woman for her strength and self-respect.

See a few reactions below:

@Nokuthula said:

"Akuyekwe lento yomshado ayikho. "

@Laris mentioned:

"If she enters the marriage then starts complaining later, you people will still say she saw the red flags and ignored them."

@veracollins wrote:

"I love you, sis. Don't start what you cannot finish. He will not tolerate it either. "

@Sharry stated:

"You made the right decision because this man doesn't respect you. You also saved yourself from STIs."

@MakaNamisa posted:

"What a brave woman who knows her worth. "

@mommiray001 commented:

"May we not choose wrong. The sisterhood is proud of you."

@tshidi..m8 posted:

"I'm proud of you girl, you know your value. I made a mistake. I'm stuck today watching him cheating left right and centre."

@Holies added:

"I’m sure she’s hurt but she made the right decision. "

Dreams that indicate cheating partner

