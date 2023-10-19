A self-proclaimed prophetess on TikTok told people her theories about being cheated on and dreams

The content creator made a TikTok video advising what specific dreams mean for the relationship.

Online users are fascinated by the video, and many shared stories about being cheated on

One woman, a prophetess on TikTok, shared her insights about relationships. The lady shared her story about how God can warn anyone that they've been cheated on through dreams.

A TikTok video went viral after a prophetess shared her dream interpretation about cheating. Image: @prophetessofsolution1

Source: TikTok

The video by the lady's two cents about infidelity received 18,000 likes. The lady's vTikTok post left some netizens fascinated by her dreams and cheating theories.

Prophetess on TikTok shares dating advice

@prophetessofsolution1 posted a video explaining that a cheating partner can be exposed through dreams. In the video, she explained that one of the dreams that indicate cheating is when you dream of your significant other in a different relationship.

According to the prophetess, watch the clip to hear the other types of dreams that indicate cheating.

SA chime in on cheating advice

Online users commented on the video, and some people claimed they had dreams indicating cheating, which was real. Others argue that the dreams are not always accurate.

Lifasi said:

"I just woke up now, and I was in a dream of my partner cheating on me, and when I opened Titok, the first video, you were talking about this."

connie.de.gap-gal commented:

"I dreamed of another girl with my fiance, and when I visited I found a girl with a child I didn't ask him; he just wakled away. "

Godhas added:

"I loved her, but I had this gift, and it was confirmed at the end"

Juvijuvi wrote:

"Sadly, we suffer a lot when it comes to relationships."

rotondwamalethabo explained:

"Every time I have this dream, it's always true, and when I wake up, I feel the pain of being betrayed."

wesleymotsumi countered:

"My woman keeps dreaming of me with another woman, but I don't cheat on her at all, so I disagree with you shame. "

South Africans enjoy love life advice

Many people often go viral after sharing details of their love lives. Briefly News broke down cheating with a professional.

Source: Briefly News