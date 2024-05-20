A woman shared that her sister died three weeks before her niece walked the graduation stage

In the video posted on TikTok, her niece remains optimistic despite the tragedy that struck her family

The woman's story left social media users in tears, with many providing words of encouragement

A graduate was still able to remain positive after her mother's passing. Images: @mpumerh6 / TikTok, Tim Robberts / Getty Images

Mzansi social media users were wiping away tears after an aunt shared that her niece walked the graduation stage three weeks after her mother died.

Taking to TikTok, Naledi Majola — who uses the handle @naledimajola on the popular app — and her family were in celebration mode in honour of her graduate niece.

While positive emotions and the presence of family fill graduation season, Naledi explained that three weeks before the ceremony, her sister was laid to rest. Despite her sister's passing, her niece could still smile ahead of her accomplishments being acknowledged.

In the post's caption, the supportive aunt wrote:

"It’s been a weird month, to say the least. But one thing I can stand on is that God is still God. Honoured you trusted me to show up and support you, my beautiful niece. Ncane is beyond proud."

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Graduate's story gets internet users emotional

Naledi's story pulled the heartstrings of many online community members, with some filling the comment section with heart emojis.

@lelo01041 wished the graduate a successful future:

"After having such a tragic event happen and then graduating, I can only hope God grants you a job. You deserve everything and strength, too."

@nonhlanhlakubheka3 shared that they were one of the social media users who got in their feelings:

"Me crying tears of joy for a beautiful young lady I don't know. Congratulations."

@nomakhwez_ shared in the comment section:

"All I see is strength and grace! May her mom continue being a good angel."

@kntonga said the woman was destined for greatness and added:

"Mom will always watch over you... The sky is the limit. Leave no stone unturned!"

The graduate herself wrote to her aunt:

"Thank you so much, Ncane. Words can never define how grateful I am for the support and love. Thank you."

Graduate shares heartfelt tribute to mother after stroke

Briefly News recently reported about a woman who left many South African netizens feeling emotional after sharing why her mother couldn't attend her graduation.

A video shows the graduate, Nokwazi, dressing her mother, who sadly suffered a stroke, in her graduation gown and sash. The footage sparked heartfelt comments from netizens who wished Nokwazi's mother a speedy recovery.

