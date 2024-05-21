A video of a little girl receiving news of becoming a big sister has gone viral on TikTok

The footage shows her opening a gift and breaking down in tears upon discovering it meant a new sibling

She expressed that she feared her parents would stop loving her, touching many netizens online

A little girl expressed her fears of having a younger sibling in a now-viral TikTok video. Image: @_jbentley

One baby girl was not pleased to hear she was about to be a big sister.

Girl breaks into tears as parents announce pregnancy

A hilarious yet touching TikTok video showed the child's honest reaction when her parents gave her a large gift bag to open in front of them.

The child, already suspicious, proceeded to open the bag, which contained a book and a cup indicating that she was going to be a sister.

The child immediately threw the book down and let out a scream, followed by the words: I don't want to be a sister," before asking whether her parents were having a baby.

The child broke into an emotional meltdown as she expressed that she didn't want a baby because she felt her parents would stop loving her.

"You're not gonna love me anymore... I don't know why I said I want a baby, I made a mistake...Will you still love me? Every video I watched, they don’t love the older child," the tearful girl can be heard saying in the video.

The mother can be seen trying her best to soothe and calm her daughter, who made it clear she was not ready for this major family change.

TikTok video gains over 12M views

The video garnered over 12 million views from netizens who were both touched and amused by the pregnancy announcement gone wrong. While some responded with humour, others sympathised with the child and validated her reaction to the news.

Ife said:

"She thought her time was UP ."

Ealesa Evers commented:

"From an oldest child - Milan, you are NOT overreacting ."

Lania Theresa wrote:

"She threw that book so fast ."

awisharesponded:

"Sis said “every video I watched they don’t love the older child” and that broke my heart ."

Rashell Selah replied:

"Strangely enough, her feelings are valid. I’m glad she communicated her feelings so mom & dad could properly navigate this journey w/ her. ."

TatyanaYasmine commented:

"Kids are so honest omg ."

user230185463394 said:

"Ngeke uyibone lento eMzansi ingane izibonela yona ngesisu esikhulu (You won't see this in Mzansi, teh child would tell from the big stomach)."

iamourToya said:

"Baby she is STRESSED!!! She’s about to pack her bags!!! ."

cjirles06 commented:

"This is the first pregnancy announcement where I can relate. I reacted the same way but my parents yelled at me for crying and I got in trouble. You guys did great validating her ❤️."

Woman surprises pregnant friend with her own baby news

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman surprised her six-month pregnant friend with news about her being pregnant, too!

A TikTok video by @nomthi_momofthree shows her giving her friend a small gift bag. The friend received the gift with much excitement, thinking it was for her unborn baby.

However, when she opened it, she found a baby's body and an ultrasound scan image.

