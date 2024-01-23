A South African woman took to social media to share her joy of no longer being an only child

The footage shared on TikTok shows the woman's mother going to hospital to give birth to her little brother

The post warmed many netizens' hearts as they commented on the previous little boy arriving on God's timing

A woman documented the journey of welcoming her baby brother. Image: @priscillankoane1

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman who has been an only child for all her life was overjoyed at the prospect of becoming a big sister.

24 year old woman welcomes little sibling

A TikTok video shared by Priscilla Nkoane (@priscillankoane1) shows her taking views on the exciting journey of mother carrying and giving birth to her little brother.

The footage shows Priscilla's mother's belly before transitioning to clips of the family arriving at the hospital as the various vital checks are done by medical staff.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The video goes on to show the mother being prepped for labour before revealing the precious baby boy, Priscilla's long-awaited baby brother.

"After 24 years, I finally let go of saying im an only child. Oh how precious he is ," Priscilla captioned the sweet post.

Being an only child can be very lonely for many people as siblings naturally offer companionship, empathy and prosocial behaviour, UNM Heath Sciences Centre explains.

Mzansi reacts with endearment

The TikTok pos's comments section was abuzz with sweet and heartleft comments as some touched on the power of God's timing and others complimented the baby boy's cuteness.

Favored & Blessed ❤️ commented:

"Indlela zika Thixo ziphakeme kunezethu❤️congratulations are in order."

nkululekombatha98 said:

"Ncoooow Waze wajabula oe ndlela engangifisa ngayo ukuba no sisi♥️."

kwakuhle_ replied:

"That's practically your little human ♥️."

mp replied:

"Ungasasho nokuthi isibling mtase eyakho ."

maz said:

"Congratulations on being a new mom ❤️."

zinhlejama commented:

"Waze wamuhle u-sibling bakithi❤️."

MaNzwakele Khoza responded:

"Unkulunkulu unendlela yakhe yokwenza izinto congratulations to her."

Big sis surprises younger sisters with new cellphones

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman lived up to her of being a good sister in a heartwarming way.

A now-viral TikTok video captured her gifting her two younger sisters brand new cellphones while out on a cute sister date.

The footage shows Ncamy Zondo (@ncamyz) handing over two cellphone boxes to her unsuspecting sisters.

Source: Briefly News