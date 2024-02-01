A young lady took to the internet to state her frustration with people having kids with no objective

In the video, the stunner expressed that children made with no plan often become the responsibility of siblings and grandparents

The clip sparked a massive debate as people flocked to the comments to express their thoughts on the subject

This young lady has had enough! She took to social media, where she ranted about men and women having kids with no plan of action as to how to care for those children.

The woman's video has caused quite a debate online while gathering over 43.7 K viewers, thousands of likes, and many comments within a few hours of its publication.

A young lady advises people to stop having kids with no plan

The clip posted by @zizidlamini0 on TikTok shows the woman sitting in what appears to be her bedroom, where she made her debatable video. In the clip, she called upon men and women to rethink their choices before bringing a child into this world. The stunner also expressed that some of the people with kids shouldn't have had those kids.

Zizidlamini said the following in her video:

"Some of our sisters and brothers need to stop having kids. Some of them should have never had kids because if you have no sense of motherhood or you don't have time to take care of yourself as a human being or lack an income, why are you having kids? Why are you bringing kids on this earth so you can abandon them."

The stunner continues by stating that those who have kids with no clear plan of action place a burden on the siblings and parents, especially the mother.

"Now my mother, a 59-year-old who is done raising her kids with her last born in varsity, has to start raising your kids from grade one with her pension money. Now you understand why the cycle of poverty is continuous."

At the end of the video, she advised people to make use of contraceptives or abstain.

Watch the video below:

Online users react to the woman's video

Many people flooded the woman's comment section to express their thoughts, while others praised her for speaking out.

Zo said:

"This.. We had to put a stop to it. Relatives having kids with the expectations my parents would raise them."

Magubhela0 wrote:

"My 29-year-old sister has three kids, MD, my mother is raising them all, and financially I'm suffering because mom doesn't work and has no pension meanwhile."

JK'S__MUFFIN added:

"May this reach them on their FYP."

Uyinenemtshali shared:

"Please tell them we are tired of raising people's kids while bona they are busy getting pregnant."

Miss unbothered commented:

"Yoh they’re dropping them to us who don’t have kids it’s exhausting."

