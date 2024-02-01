A woman took to TikTok, where she shared her journey of removing from Bell's palsy

The stunner revealed that being diagnosed with the neurological disorder was the most challenging thing she has ever had to deal with

The story touched many people as they flooded her comment section, thanking her for raising awareness

A young lady opened up about having Bell's palsy in a recent TikTok video, which left many people in their feelings.

A young South African woman took to TikTok to open up about her journey of recovering from Bell's palsy. Image: @nazokweta

According to Mayo Clinic, Bell's palsy is a sudden weakness in one side of the face muscles, which could be caused by a viral infection. When a person has Bell's palsy, one half of the face droops due to muscle weakness.

The health site further states that Bell's palsy goes away on its own after around six months and the permanent contraction of muscles can be avoided with the aid of physiotherapy.

Woman gets candid about having Bell's palsy

@nazokweta took to the video platform to share her journey of recovering from Bell's palsy. In the clip, the young lady thanks God for her restoration. The stunner also revealed that having been diagnosed with Bell's palsy, she said it was "scary, emotionally draining" and the most challenging thing she has ever had to deal with. The woman inspired many with her story.

Taking to TikTok, she captioned her post saying:

"Bell’s Palsy Awareness. A month ago, I was diagnosed with BP, I was lucky to be part of the people that recovered from this... It was a scary, emotionally draining and the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with.Thankful to God for restoration.

"To anyone who’s going through this, I hope you find the necessary help and recover soon… Feel free to ask me any questions that might be of help."

Watch the video below:

Online users reacts to the woman's video

The young lady's video touched many people's hearts as they flocked to her comments section to praise her for raising awareness. Others shared their experiences with the neurological disorder.

Sir Williams asked:

"How long did it take you to recover?"

Stacy said:

"I got hospitalised in Nov '23, missed my finals because of Bell's palsy. It's really affected me but heyi, by God's grace, I am back to normal."

Lindz Tembe wrote:

"Bell's palsy survivor here. Well done, mami, you have done so well."

Khabii_ was grateful to be healed, adding:

“My smile is back. God is so good."

Trinesha4 commended:

"Bell’s palsy survivor here. Nobody talks about how had it is to not recognise yourself or how hard it is to face people. But can we talk about how we end up appreciating our smiles afterwards?"

