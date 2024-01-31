A young man shared a clip of himself mocking his girlfriend's food, which left many people with mixed emotions

In the clip, the gentleman is seen sitting at his workstation while enjoying the food that he ordered

The online community flooded his comment section in disappointment with the man's actions

One man took to social media to mock his partner's cooking, leaving netizens with mixed emotions.

A young man took to TikTok to mock his girlfriend's cooking abilities. Image: @juniordube7

Source: TikTok

Man roasts bae's cooking skills

The video has generated over 522.6 K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments.

In a video shared by @juniordube7 on TikTok, the young man sits down at his workstation while enjoying his meal. The man looked quite focused as he chewed on his chicken and carrots.

Taking to TikTok, he captioned his post saying:

"I have to before I knock off causes she gonna cook nonsense again."

Watch the video below:

SA was not impressed with the man's comments

Many people flocked to the comments section in disappointment as they were not thrilled with the man's action.

Mlindos125 advice the young man, saying:

"Let's love our women's guys if she's doesn't know how to cook buy her cooking books support her not insulting your women please asibathandeni."

Alexis said:

"I can't expose my woman like that, even though she can't fulfil my needs."

Thulisa 22 was not here for the man's insults, adding:

"So why don’t you cook and she learns from you if wena you’re a perfect cook."

HessieCharm wrote:

"Most of the food I cook today I was taught by my husband, thnk God he didn't expose me on social media."

Malebs27 simply said:

"What’s wrong with your hands."

Source: Briefly News