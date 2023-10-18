An American woman visiting South Africa was posted on TikTok trying Chicken Licken hot wings for the first time

The video shows the tourist eating the spicy wings with the hot sauce and giving her honest review

SA people were intrigued by what the woman's verdict would be and her reaction did not disappoint

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

An American woman ate Chicken Licken hot wings with sauce. Image: @foodbaby.za

Source: TikTok

A US tourist in South Africa decided to bless TikTok with her first encounter with Chicken Licken's fiery hot wings.

American rates hot wings

The whole ordeal was caught on camera for all the world to see. The woman chowed down the spicy wings and slathered hot sauce for that extra oomph.

The meal knocked her socks off and she slapped a solid 9/10 rating on those bad boys.

Video of Chicken Licken meal trends

The video posted by @foodbaby.za became a sensation, gathering a staggering 613,000 views in just two days.

Viewers were on the edge of their seats, wondering if she would be able to handle the heat.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weigh in on Chicken Licken hot wings

Folks had their own two cents to share, and most of them had a bone to pick with the salt levels in those wings. Can't please 'em all, right?

Check out some of the comments below:

@ratomasehla said:

“It kinda looks like a Louis Vuitton box took me out."

@thabitha26 stated:

"Chicken Licken must just chill with their salt."

@tshepithemum commented:

"I can't unsee the LV in the box."

@iyolab wrote:

"Not all Chicken Licken's are equal."

@zanele.mong posted:

"She said chips and not fries. Blending well I see."

@lipalesa_scents mentioned:

"She forgot to kokona AKA phuphura marapo."

@nkulusn said:

"You don’t need to add the salt to those chips. "

@showkey309 added:

"Her face tells a different story like it's too spicy. "

Heartbroken man shares how bae bought Chicken Licken and found 'Drive-Thru' slip yet she doesn't have a car

In another article, Briefly News reported that one gent was left absolutely heartbroken after his girlfriend came home with some Chicken Licken one day.

A hilarious video posted on TikTok shows the man sitting on the floor as he details the heartbreaking story.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News