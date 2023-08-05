A TikTok content creator tried to see which fast food restaurant is better between Chicken Licken and KFC

He gave two women R200 each and challenged them to get the most out of the money from the respective restaurants

The results of the challenge sparked a debate about who won and the restaurant they preferred out of the two

Two women bought R200 worth of meals at Chicken and KFC. Image: @dalaucrew

Source: TikTok

One content creator took the rivalry between Chicken and KFC to a whole new level with a viral TikTok video.

TikTokker posts Chicken Licken and KFC food haul video

He tried to figure out which restaurant between Chicken Licken and KFC has the best value for money by putting up two women to the task.

The man is seen in the TikTok video uploaded by @dalaucrew sending the ladies to the restaurants to buy R200 worth of food.

Fast food haul video becomes viral hit on TikTok

The ladies returned with the food and presented what they bought in front of the camera. The clip was a massive hit on TikTok, gathering over 2 million views.

Many viewers in the comments declared Chicken Licken the winner based on the variety of food that the representative got.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi netizens discuss their favourite restaurant between Chicken Licken and KFC

@ntomfo said:

"I like KFC but Chicken Licken won this time."

Lusanda Mkhize commented:

"I'm a huge KFC fan but Saadiya won. She got rolls and a drink."

@dakalo_shein_bbe wrote:

"Chicken Licken. KFC is no longer nice guys."

@mapulephetise posted:

"The way KFC was misrepresented. Give me that R200."

@pinkzebra27 asked:

"Kanty why am I not meeting these people?"

@flocia00 added:

"Chicken Licken won."

@mintu8108 asked:

"Why did Aphiwe buy mash and gravy, Nkosi yam? ‍♀️‍♀"

@akwandemnyandu

"The thing about Chicken Licken is the salt and spice but Chicken Licken took it."

Source: Briefly News