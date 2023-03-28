South African YouTube star Lebogang Leisa's recent prank video has gone viral with over 19 000 views at the time of publishing

In the video, Leisa visits Chicken Licken and KFC with a live chicken, requesting them to prepare and cook it

Netizens showed their love for Leisa's viral prank video, praising his content and humour

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Lebogang Leisa brings a live chicken to be cooked at KFC. @Lebogang Leisa/Youtube

Source: Youtube

Popular YouTube star Lebogang Leisa has gone viral with a new prank-style video. This time he went for Chicken Licken and KFC. He wasn't trying to order a meal but wanted them to prepare and cook a live chicken he had brought to the franchise.

He said to one of the employees,

"I don't have enough money, but I brought this chicken."

The video has over 19 000 views at the time of publishing.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lebogang Leisa pranks Nandos, KFC and Chicken Licken

The South African YouTube star has over 75 000 subscribers on his channel and has constantly produced content that keeps his audience entertained. You can see his recent post below:

Netizens showed love for Lebogang's viral prank video

@Sphe said:

"The waiter at Pedros is scared of a live chicken yet she works at a literal chicken mortuary with dead chickens."

@Sean Muronzi said:

"My man is too much of a legend. Mad respect fam."

@Tlhokomelo Mokoena added:

"Nobody does it like you, man. You're my favorite YouTuber right now."

@Dylan Mpala said:

"Kenny out here saving the boy a penny, love to see it."

@Khensani Mathonsi said:

"The crazy things you do for us. I love your content man."

@Surullinex said:

"Shout out to Kenny, he's feeding the homies."

@Mbulelo Ndaba said:

"Looks like Pedro's was ready for the smoke."

@Minenhle Khumalo added:

"Seems like no one is serious in South Africa."

@Rhemas world said:

"Bro I literally almost died, I was laughing so hard at the two ladies at KFC to a point where I accidentally chocked. Nah gents, your content is unmatched."

Man plays ghost prank on his wife and immediately regrets it

In other less successful prank stories, Briefly News reported on a recent TikTok post of a man trying to prank his wife with scary face makeup. Scriptwriter and director @dannyelkriss' viral post had netizens laughing. The video has over 400k views, and after he got slapped trying to play games, he vowed never to play with her again.

@The Kyabazinga said:

"Very brief. That’s why horrors can’t sell in Africa."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News