A paramedic caused heart palpitations on the internet with her lit amapiano dance and went viral

The gorgeous woman was wearing her Emergency Services uniform, and the clothes looked fashionable

Men were going wild in the comments section of the viral video, and they joked about their ill health

An employee of the Emergency Services busted some vibey moves and went viral. Image: @nodolifeilds

South Africans enjoy dancing, and it's not unusual to see citizens busting moves at groove and their workplaces. One Emergency Services worker @nodolifeilds hopped on the dancing trend and shared a video doing an amapiano dance.

Emergency Services worker posts viral dance video

The lady recorded her performance while on duty standing outside an ambulance. The video got more than 206 000 views, and most of the comments were from men shooting their shots. The woman effortlessly danced to an tune, and her natural beauty was fully on display.

Watch the TikTok video of woman dancing to an amapiano song below:

Infatuated TikTokkers swoon in the comments

@Phenyo Mosiane said:

"In desperate need of medical assistance."

@Rorii_Memes commented:

"The pants really did a good job, working well under pressure."

@adaughtertosomeon wrote:

"I'll wake up if I was to die in an ambulance if she was attending to me."

@Tumelo Malau291 asked:

"Sorry, mam, can I cause an accident so you can come?"

@kennymoneuoathama posted:

"I'm struggling to breathe, my crush come to pick me up, please."

@Gesh_lezinto said:

"Now it makes sense as to why response takes forever."

@Hones added:

"No wonder y'all take time to arrive at the scene."

@Don Pillay asked:

"Any chance of me getting your uncles' phone number before it's too late."

@liyemamsindwana said:

"Am I the only one who realised that government uniform is designed for ladies?

