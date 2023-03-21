A TikTok video of a man pranking his wife with scary face make-up went viral, garnering over 400K views

The man got slapped by his wife and vowed never to play with her again with more pranks like that

Netizens found the video hilarious and joked that horror movies would not work in South Africa

A man's horror prank goes horribly wrong. @dannyelkriss/TikTok

Have ever wondered why a horror movie based in South Africa would never work out? A recent TikTok post of a man trying to prank his wife with scary face make-up was the proof we have all been waiting for. Scriptwriter and director @dannyelkriss viral post had netizens laughing.

Ghost prank goes horribly wrong for TikTok writer

The video has over 400K views and after he got slapped trying to play games, he vowed never to play with her again. You can watch the video below:

Netizens found the video hilarious and knew that horrors couldn't work in SA

@The Kyabazinga said:

"Very brief. That’s why horrors can’t sell in Africa"

@sharonmarshall said:

"Very nice...now do it again"

@Khalil jr commented:

"Short and painful "

@Essy 254 said:

"the slap an stripes say it all"

@justchristine78 said:

"I started laughing the moment I read the caption.i knew exactly what was coming and you didn't disappoint"

@marielyll4 said:

"woke up and chose violence"

@esthershiru4 said:

A short story "

@Pretty Gyton said:

"I have truly enjoyed this video "

