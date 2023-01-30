One woman had a total meltdown when she was pranked to believe her elevator was climbing rapidly

TikTok page @pain.sad.hub.xo shared a video showing the woman panicking in the elevator

A lot of people felt this prank went too far and that they were playing with someone’s life

Pranks can sometimes go a bit too far. One woman was scared to the point of panic when she thought her elevator was taking off into the sky.

A woman lost her mind when she thought the elevator she was inside was climbing rapidly. Image: TikTok / @pain.sad.hub.xo

The internet is full of awesome prank clips that leave people laughing, but some are done in fear and that is not cool. This clip had more people feeling sorry than laughing.

TikTok page @pain.sad.hub.xo shared a video showing a woman alone in an elevator and the numbers rapidly climbing. Seeing what looked like a window showing the elevator climbing, the woman had a full-on panic attack.

Take a look:

People feel sorry for the woman in the elevator prank TikTok clip

This was not cool. Seeing someone break down in fear is not the type of prank many people wanted to see. While some felt the woman should have known it wasn’t real, others reminded those people that when you panic you do not think rationally.

See what some had to say:

@elianaadika said:

“I feel so bad that prank went too far”

@ said:

“That would be so scary and terrorizing. ”

@мყ⚡️ said:

“Omg poor girl I feel so bad she looked scared in the first place ”

@KGunner said:

“As someone who is scared of being in an elevator, I would have gone into cardiac arrest.”

@Sarah Belanger said:

“I’m suing for emotional trauma ”

