Neo Pitsie from Hatfield has gone viral on TikTok after sharing footage of a terrifying encounter with a robber

She took to TikTok to urger other people living in the area to be aware of such people while roaming the street at night

Despite the incident, how she escaped and left the scene had netizens in laughter and gratitude for her safety

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

After surviving an attempted robbery, Neo Pitsie urges others to be aware of the Hatfield area. @neo.pitsie/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A young lady in Hatfield named Neo Pitsie has urged people living in the area to be careful when going outside at night. She was the latest victim of an attempted robbery while fetching her Ubereats delivery.

"Guys that stay in Hatfield, please be safe. My phone almost got taken last night when I was getting my uber eats," she said. "They did the same thing to my best friend a few weeks ago. As much as I just stood up and dealt with it, such situations are a lot, man."

Video of attempted robbery in Hatfield goes viral

The incident was caught on CCTV footage and was shared in a TikTok post. It has garnered over 1 million views at the time of publishing. You can watch it all below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens found it hilarious how she stood up and walked away

You'd expect someone just in an attempted robbery to be flustered and shaken by the incident, but Neo got up and walked away - most likely numb from the shock. People just found it funny how she kept walking.

@Nna_Personally said:

"If life goes on a person. "

@Mene Mene said:

"like nothing ever happened "

@Hlole.s added:

"Bruh the way you walked off like nothing happened?"

@Nic said:

"This is what I mean when I say “we move” "

@Lerato Nxumalo said:

"When this happened 2 to me 2019 I also just wanted to go to my room, I felt so humiliated! I fought 4 that phone they didn’t get it "

@Ikho said:

"The way you just stood up and walked away. Glad you’re okay though ❤️"

@Nkcubeko Hani added:

"you took "the show must go on" so seriously "

@abongwe_mseleku4 said:

"Okay, but how did you just walk away like nothing happened"

Thieves break into victim's home

In more attempted robbery stories, Briefly News reported on a man's TikTok post stating that thieves had allegedly broken into his house and shaved half of his brother's head after finding nothing to steal.

@Her said:

"Everyone that laughed gather here. Mara the brother needed a haircut anyways cheese kop all the way."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News