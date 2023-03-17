A man in South Africa shared a TikTok post claiming that thieves broke into his house and shaved half of his brother's head when they didn't find anything to steal

The post gained over 400K views, but it's uncertain if the man in the photo is really his brother

Many South Africans shared humorous responses to the video, finding the incident amusing and some feeling sorry

Thieves commit a petty crime by shaving half a man's head. @oarabile/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Crime is second nature in South Africa, but a sense of humour is our basic instinct. Oarabile MC Masiga shared a TikTok post stating that thieves had allegedly broken into his house and shaved half of his brother's head after finding nothing to steal.

Thieves break into man's home and shave his hair

The frustration must have been a lot to handle for the thieves. I mean, spending hours and perhaps days psyching yourself to break into someone's home to find nothing of value? Cutting his hair is petty but understandable.

You can watch the clip below:

South Africans shared hilarious responses to the video:

@Her said:

"Everyone that laughed gather here. Mara the brother needed a haircut anyways cheese kop all the way."

@khubzin added:

"Living in South Africa is an extreme sports."

@Tselane Ramolai commented:

"I didn't mean to laugh sorry."

@user2241739830784 said:

"Welcome to south Africa."

@LEAH+7✨ added:

"Which planet is South Africa?"

@givenmaphale said:

"At least he'll pay half price to get a hair cut."

@tee commented:

"I'm not laughing I want to go to heaven."

@leeChris17 said:

"Iyoo brother was not part of the robbery crew? Cause he is not make sure."

