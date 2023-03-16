A Lamborghini with a customised number plate reading "No Degre" was spotted in Johannesburg, South Africa

The TikTok video of the car gained over 180 000 views and 500 comments, sparking a debate about the education system

Some commenters argued that education is essential for developing logical thinking, while others claimed that connections are more valuable

"No degre" or "No degree"? Joburg Lamborghini gets people talking about the education system. @mathivhapfano/TikTok

A Lamborghini was spotted in Johannesburg with a customised number plate written "No Degre", with the irony being hilarious to the people recording the clip. The TikTok clip posted by @mathivhapfano had over 180 000 views and 500 comments at publishing.

Johannesburg Lamborghini driver might have no degree for real

Two things are either true of this situation. The first is that the driver knew exactly what they were doing with the humorous typo, or they do not know how to spell. You can watch the video and judge that for yourself:

TikTok video sparked a debate over the education system

The real question is: Would you rather have no degree while driving a Lambo or have multiple and driving a VW? That was one of the points of interest from some of the comments. Here is what they had to say:

@Luxndou said:

"Education doesn’t determine your future but education is a catalyst to stimulates your mind to be a logical thinker."

@blessMAH added:

"You dont need a degree in SA. All you need is connections, trust me."

@moeketsi mabeya said:

"Don't be fooled, chances are his/her kids are going to good schools and they are told everyday to get a degree but ke sizo thini."

@user2396745126083 said:

"Education system has been exposed."

@Immortal_stie said:

"The sad part is even if you can get five degrees, you still can’t afford a Lambo."

@Malcolm Garvey Marle said:

"Don't be fooled, this people make it on a fluke or there is a heavy price they are paying."

@Mdu Mkhize - Ngubo added:

"The truth is a payslip won’t get you that."

@J.P said:

"People sitting in a polo laughing at a LAMBO."

Source: Briefly News