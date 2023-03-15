Sunday service has never been this adorable, as a tiny pastor takes Mzansi by storm

In a viral video, a toddler can be seen giving the sermon of a lifetime to social media

Netizens gladly received the blessing with a resounding amen, with most agreeing that this is the world's cutest pastor

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

If you missed church this week, don't worry, a toddler on TikTok will bring the Holy Spirit to you. The little boy is driving the internet crazy with his spot-on impersonation of a pastor.

A baby pastor has 1.5 million TikTokkers singing his praises. Image: @uyah2020makhunga Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Equipped with a paper towel to wipe the sweat from his brow and a suit jacket, the adorable tot gives the sermon of a lifetime. Everything about this video is lovable, and South Africans seem to agree.

Toddler pastor has whole of Mzansi screaming amen

The video posted by @uyah2020makhunga received over 1.5 million views, and it is easy to see why. The tot has become quite popular for his spirited dances and adorable face on the app.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video here:

South Africa feels lifted by the Holy Spirit

It didn't take commenters very long to sing the child's praises.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@mbongenimkhabela was feeling the boy's threads:

"Changed the dress code❤️ Muhle-muhle uMfundisi wethu."

@taymo70 was slayed by the video:

"I didn't expect that scream."

@avumilesidlai that there was a valuable lesson here:

"This video is an embodiment of be careful of what you do in front of kids! They watch us!”

@chayilyudy loved the sermon:

"Pastor is on fire today."

@masentlem1 can see the potential:

"The start killed me whistle blower. God bless the talent."

"Born with an attitude": Shady baby side eyes people, TikTok video of funny facial expressions go viral

From babies who praise the lord to babies who give excellent side-eyes, these kids are growing up too fast. Recently Briefly News reported on a baby who was born with so much attitude that she went viral.

The small tot was crowned the queen of side-eye by Mzansi, who thought she was hilarious. The gorgeous baby will be someone you do not want to mess with in future.

The poll is in, and it is clear that South Africa can agree with one thing: both children are beautiful.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News