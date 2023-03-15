Richard Haubrich approached a man driving a green Lamborghini in Camps Bay to find out what the man does for a living

The interaction was deemed awkward, as the man walked away before giving much information

The Huracan, which looks very similar to the one in the video, can cost between R 5 475 000 and R 8 275 000

An awkward interaction between Lambo fan Richar Haubrich and a driver in Cape Town. @Richardhaubrich/TikTok

Richard Haubrich is known to film and talk to people in and around Cape Town, especially if you drive an expensive-looking ride. In a TikTok post, he approaches a man driving a green Lamborghini to find out what kind of Lambo it is and what the man does for a living.

But the interaction came off a bit awkward.

Richard Haubrich sees a Lambo in Camps bay wants to know its value

While it's common to see content producers stop people and ask them about their prized possessions, this interaction felt intrusive as the man mumbled a few words and hurried away from the cameraman.

"What do you do for a living?" he asked the driver

You can see the interaction in the video below:

How much does a Lamborghini cost on average?

Since the man walked away before giving much information, it would not be easy to ascertain precisely what kind of Lambo this was. But according to Cars.co.za, the Huracan, which looks very similar to the one in the video, can cost between R 5 475 000 and R 8 275 000.

Netizens speculated why the man walked away from Richard

@user1856035006222

"I get it he probably gets asked a lot but if someone approaches you with respect, just give it back"

@Rodney said:

"I’d also ignore if I was asked the same question multiple times"

@sir_ronald_van said:

"But he did mention he runs an IT business"

@oujisan2236 added:

"Clearly hiding from his wife "

@nis5208 said:

"Trust me that's the side chic lmao"

@Medic Dave thought:

"By the way he looked at the key fob to lock it, I doubt it’s his car."

RickyV81 said:

"In the States, it’s easier to answer this question, here in SA with our unequal society it’s harder to answer, the gap is too big between rich and poor."

@jakkals said:

"His not gonna answer because it's rental"

Johannesburg man shares video of coveted car collection

In other expensive ride stories, Briefly News reported a Johannesburg car enthusiast and collector who shared a post on Twitter showing off his luxurious vehicles stored at a Daytona facility. The man boasts a Rolls Royce, a Vantage and a 999 GT3 car, amongst others.

@Bella_Dagada asked:

"Can I adopt one?"

Source: Briefly News