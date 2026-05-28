Ronwen Williams earned praise after embracing teammates dropped from Bafana Bafana’s final World Cup squad

South Africans said the captain showed leadership and compassion during an emotional moment

The touching scenes quickly went viral as fans applauded Williams’ support for his teammates

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Ronwen Williams earned praise after comforting Bafana Bafana teammates who missed out on Hugo Broos’ final 2026 FIFA World Cup squad. Image: ronwen30

Source: Instagram

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has won the admiration of South Africans after a touching moment showed him comforting teammates who missed out on the final 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

A viral clip shared by Lim Sports Zone on Tuesday, 27 May, captured Williams embracing several players who had just learned they would not be travelling to the FIFA World Cup.

The emotional moment came shortly after coach Hugo Broos confirmed his final 26-man squad, with Williams seen hugging and speaking to devastated teammates as emotions ran high.

Many football supporters praised the Bafana captain for showing empathy and standing by his teammates during what was clearly a heartbreaking moment.

South Africans praise Ronwen Williams’ leadership

Fans across social media described Williams as a true leader after watching the video circulate online.

Supporters said the goalkeeper’s actions showed unity within the Bafana camp and highlighted the human side of football, where dreams can end painfully despite months of hard work.

User @SirD589812 wrote:

“This is very commendable it's gonna help the team bonding and inspire the lads to look up to making the next bunch.”

Another supporter, @Abuti_session, praised Williams directly, saying:

“That's stupidity...they should've announced then those who saw/heard their names gonna start packing and avail themselves to club house simple.. Mzansi o rata drama.

“Respect to Ronwen for comforting the guys.”

Fans repeatedly described Williams as humble and caring for making sure the omitted players did not feel abandoned after their World Cup dreams came to an end.

Fans criticise the treatment of dropped players

Not all supporters were happy with how the omitted players were handled during the announcement ceremony.

User @hlabanematt wrote:

“There was no need for all of this. The whole event was just about embarrassing other players.”

Another supporter, @Am_Xhosa, said:

“There was a way to mitigate this, these players should have been left at the hotel or their respective club house.”

User @CareersSA1 added:

“Why not release the boys earlier and save them the embarrassment unless they will take them to USA also.”

Anger directed at SAFA and team management

Some supporters blamed the football authorities and team management for the emotional scenes. User @AthiB wrote:

“One day they will open up in some podcast, dont be surprised to hear about how they were ask to return the tracksuits.”

Another fan, @Lekitlanetumel2, commented:

“They are heartless they even kept them there knowing that they are not selected.”

Ronwen Williams praised for standing by teammates. Image: ronwen30

Source: Instagram

Bafana prepare for FIFA World Cup challenge

Coach Hugo Broos reduced his preliminary 32-man squad to the final 26 ahead of the FIFA World Cup in North America.

The players omitted from the squad were Brandon Petersen, Thabiso Monyane, Lebohang Maboe, Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Patrick Maswanganyi and Thapelo Morena.

As Bafana Bafana prepare for the tournament, Williams’ support for his teammates has become one of the standout moments from the squad announcement.

Ronwen Williams’ reaction also left a strong impression on supporters. Many fans said the Bafana captain showed leadership beyond the football pitch.

Hugo Broos explains Brandon Petersen's omission after World Cup squad heartbreak

Briefly News previously reported that Hugo Broos finally addressed the controversial decision to leave Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen out of Bafana Bafana’s final FIFA World Cup squad.

The Bafana coach said the decision was not about Petersen’s quality, but rather about not having enough time to understand his personality and how he would fit into the national team environment.

Source: Briefly News