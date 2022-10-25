Nkangala district municipality's Maggie Skosana and Gugu Mtsweni’s kidnappers are negotiating with private investigators

The kidnappers allegedly made a R5 million ransom demand for the women’s safe return after their belongings were recently found

MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mandla Msibi, condemned the kidnapping and criminality in SA

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

MPUMALANGA - The kidnappers of Nkangala district municipality municipal manager Maggie Skosana and her driver Gugu Mtsweni are allegedly negotiating with private investigators.

The kidnapping of a Nkangala district municipality municipal manager and her driver is being investigated. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Private investigator Mike Bolhuis told TimesLIVE that the negotiations are at an advanced stage. He said the kidnappers know about Skosana’s diabetes and are ensuring their well-being.

Bolhuis said the women are alive, and the negotiations have progressed well. Meanwhile, Morney Vos, of Mike Bolhuis’ Specialised Security Services told News24 that the family had received a R5 million ransom demand.

Vos said he was confident that the women would be found and that the assailants involved in the kidnapping had been identified to be part of a syndicate.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mandla Msibi, condemned the kidnapping and said criminal activity directed at municipal officials has a direct bearing on the effective dispensation of service delivery.

Citizens react to the kidnapping:

Ofentse Tswai said:

“South Africa is finished, kidnappings have now become our daily bread.”

Mo Kobe commented:

“Our officials are now being held at ransom by these thugs... SA has become a breeding ground for kidnappers now.”

Kgosi Bogosi posted:

“So South Africa is now a movie scene? #TheNegotiator. This country.”

Shasha Gaoraelwe wrote:

“What is really going on with this country Maar. Now negotiations with criminals.”

Morwa Modise added:

“Maybe these people know each other and can well be a setup. You’ll know about it after ransom has been paid, the hostages freed, and no one is arrested.”

Bokgabo Poo’s father says his daughter would be alive if not for South Africa’s failed justice system

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Four-year-old Bokgabo Poo’s father believes that his daughter would still be alive if the country’s justice system were functioning. The little girl’s suspected killer is on R2000 bail for the alleged rape of a nine-year-old.

Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali violated his bail conditions when he went to Wattville, in Benoni, where Bokgabo went missing. The accused faces charges of kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice, and violation of a corpse.

Speaking to News24, Bokgabo’s father, Irvin Ndlovu, said if the law had worked properly, Zikhali would have still been behind bars. He said his daughter is lying in pieces while her suspected killer is being fed with tax money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News