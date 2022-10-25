Bokgabo Poo’s father believes that his daughter would still be alive if the country’s justice system did not fail

The four-year-old girl’s suspected killer is out on R2000 bail for the alleged rape of a nine-year-old, which he violated

Bokgabo’s father, Irvin Ndlovu, said his daughter is lying in pieces while her suspected killer is being fed with tax money

JOHANNESBURG - Four-year-old Bokgabo Poo’s father believes that his daughter would still be alive if the country’s justice system were functioning. The little girl’s suspected killer is on R2000 bail for the alleged rape of a nine-year-old.

Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali violated his bail conditions when he went to Wattville, in Benoni, where Bokgabo went missing. The accused faces charges of kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice, and violation of a corpse.

Speaking to News24, Bokgabo’s father, Irvin Ndlovu, said if the law had worked properly, Zikhali would have still been behind bars. He said his daughter is lying in pieces while her suspected killer is being fed with tax money.

Emotions ran high again when Zikhali appeared at the Benoni magistrate’s court on Monday, 24 October.

According to TimesLIVE, the father pleaded with the accused to disclose where his daughter’s body parts were.

Commenting on his behaviour in the courtroom, Ndlovu said he has not been able to grieve properly and needs closure. He said he needed to bury his child and that the family needed to know where the missing body parts were located.

The case against Zikhali has been postponed to Monday, 14 November and the accused was remanded in custody.

South Africans react to Bokgabo Poo’s murder:

@sk_gee said:

“Our justice system is the serial killer here.”

@KaizerMzobe3 commented:

“I find it difficult to contain the pain felt by Mr Irvin Ndlovu, father of Bokgabo Poo. I don’t think our Justice system sympathized with the victim’s feelings. The rapist was out on bail. I feel defenceless.”

@_madam44 posted:

“Imagine # BokgaboPoo’s father has to plead with her killer to tell them where the rest of her body is because he just wants to bury his child.”

@issa_twentty_2 wrote:

“Yoh the pain Bokgabo Poo’s family is going through is unmatched, South African justice system protects criminals and does nothing for the victim’s families, we need our very own John wick to deal with such heartless animals.”

Father of slain Bokgabo Poo pounced on her alleged killer at Benoni Magistrate’s Court

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Benoni Magistrates court descended into madness on Monday, 17 October, when the father of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo tried to attack his daughter’s alleged murderer.

Ivrin Ndlovu was so emotionally overcome that he lunged over courtroom benches to get to the accused, Ntokozo Zikhali. Police managed to get ahold of the grieving father before he could reach the accused, TimesLIVE reported.

Ndlovu could be heard screaming, “you killed my daughter,” as the police officers present in the court attempted to hold him back.

