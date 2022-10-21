The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) plans on prosecuting former Stellenbosch University student Theuns Du Toit

He was caught on camera urinating on a fellow student’s belongings and the incident is believed to be racially motivated

NPA Spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Du Toit must be prosecuted on malicious damage to property and crimen injuria

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) plans on prosecuting former Stellenbosch University student Theuns Du Toit.

The NPA plans on prosecuting former Stellenbosch University student Theuns Du Toit. Image: @refilwe_tsh & Getty image

Source: UGC

He was expelled from the university after he was captured on video urinating on another learner’s belongs earlier this year. The incident was believed to have been racially motivated.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told News24 that Du Toit must be prosecuted for malicious damage of property and crimen injuria.

The authority said it gave instructions that the investigation must be finalised before the matter is placed on the roll. The expelled learner was also found guilty of contravening the university’s disciplinary code for students.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Meanwhile, another Stellenbosch student is being investigated after allegedly urinating on his roommate’s chair at the Helshoogte residence.

Deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching, Prof Deresh Ramjugernath, told SowetanLIVE that the Helshoogte residence management was aware of an incident and immediately reported it to the relevant university structures for urgent investigation.

Citizens react to the news:

@JCVanGariepdam said:

“It took them that long to decide. Then again, rather late than never. Time to accept responsibility for his actions.”

@Mahinyahinya29 commented:

“Yet can’t prosecute violent crimes and corruption.”

@Masotja_S posted:

“No one is above the law.”

@samvusimasango wrote:

“That will serve as a great example to all racists and racists wannabe.”

@NgomaTshiamo added:

“The evidence is there what’s so difficult.”

Victim of Stellenbosch alleged racist urination incident lays criminal charges against suspended student

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Stellenbosch University student who was allegedly a victim of racism laid charges of breaking and entering, malicious damage to property and racism on Tuesday 17 May.

The first-year student Babalo Ndwayana opened a criminal case at the Stellenbosch police station after another student, Theuns du Toit, urinated on his personal belongings.

The incident at the university’s Huis Marais residence was captured on video and has sparked outrage throughout the country. Theuns du Toit who urinated on Ndwayana’s belongings was suspended from the university and has moved out of the residence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News