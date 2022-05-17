The Stellenbosch University student who was allegedly a victim of racism laid criminal charges against the perpetrator

The victim, Babalo Ndwayana, charged Theuns du Toit with breaking and entering, malicious damage to property and racism

The South African Human Rights Commission has also launched an investigation into the racism incident

CAPE TOWN - The Stellenbosch University student who was allegedly a victim of racism laid charges of breaking and entering, malicious damage to property and racism on Tuesday 17 May. The first-year student Babalo Ndwayana opened a criminal case at the Stellenbosch police station after another student, Theuns du Toit, urinated on his personal belongings.

The incident at the university's Huis Marais residence was captured on video and has sparked outrage throughout the country. Theuns du Toit who urinated on Ndwayana’s belongings was suspended from the university and has moved out of the residence.

Du Toit issued an apology to Ndwayana. The African National Congress said it has noticed an increase in racism at the university and said it fully supports the victim. The ANC wants the university to deal with the matter harshly and called the incident an “act of sheer racism”, according to TimesLIVE.

According to the ANC, the provincial leaders plan to meet with the university management on Wednesday 18 May. The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has also launched an investigation into the racism incident, The Citizen reported.

The spokesperson of the police Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed that Ndwayana laid charges against du Toit and said no arrests have been made yet.

South African outraged

Social media users commended the student for not taking the alleged racist incident lying down:

Rue Gandiwa said:

“Good for him. I hope he gets justice. This kind of thing shouldn't be allowed to happen ever again.”

Trish Fann Elkington wrote:

“Good for him this person must be banned from all universities etc. This was so so disgusting. You don't do this type of thing to any human.”

Jason Cook posted:

“Good. What happened is totally unacceptable no matter who the person is. He deserves everything coming his way. This behaviour is absolutely disgusting.”

Gregs Nicolson added:

“Racism is a learnt behaviour. The fact that it’s still being taught in this country sickens me.”

DA wants the varsity council to hold debate following the urination incident at Stellenbosch University

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Democratic Alliance believes that a discussion surrounding the alleged racist incident at Stellenbosch University needs to be held by the university council.

A video of a first-year student Theuns du Toit urinating on the personal belongings of another student, Babalo Ndwayana, went viral on social media. The details surrounding the incident are being investigated. The DA’s Stellenbosch constituency head, Leon Schreiber said the matter should be dealt with urgently and with the seriousness the situation requires.

Schreiber said he encourages the university to offer the necessary support to Ndwayana to avoid the situation negatively impacting his studies. TimesLIVE reported that Schreiber requested for the matter to be urgently placed on the agenda for the upcoming council meeting.

