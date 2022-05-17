The Democratic Alliance wants the varsity council to discus the urination incident at Stellenbosch University

The allegedly racist incident involved a white student urinating on black student's personal belongings

The DA’s Stellenbosch constituency head, Leon Schreiber wants the university to offer the necessary support to the victim

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance believes that a discussion surrounding the alleged racist incident at Stellenbosch University needs to be held by the university council. A video of a first-year student Theuns du Toit urinating on the personal belongings of another student, Babalo Ndwayana, went viral on social media.

The details surrounding the incident are being investigated. The DA’s Stellenbosch constituency head, Leon Schreiber said the matter should be dealt with urgently and with the seriousness the situation requires.

Schreiber said he encourages the university to offer the necessary support to Ndwayana to avoid the situation negatively impacting his studies. TimesLIVE reported that Schreiber requested for the matter to be urgently placed on the agenda for the upcoming council meeting.

Du Toit was the friend of Ndwayana’s roommate who often made small talk with him. A petition to have du Toit expelled from the university has gained over 27 000 signatures. The student was suspended and removed from the student residence.

The vice-chancellor of Stellenbosch University Professor Wim de Villiers said the conduct of du Toit will not be tolerated and added that no student has the right to dimmish another human’s dignity, according to News24.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users were not buying the DA’s comments and claim that the organisation is racist:

@sewawam said:

“No discussion, he must be expelled what are we discussing while evidence is there DA mustn’t come with nice words.”

@TakatsoPhasha wrote:

“Nonsensical debate.”

@annelizevanwyk commented:

“Not condemning the matter? No disgust nor outrage. Nope. Let us debate it like a high school debate team! Pathetic to say the least. But should one have expected more after 3 days of deafening silence? Sies.”

@Sabza200BC posted:

“What debate really? DA cannot even pretend with their racist attitude. The young p***k that did this must be banned from registering in any government institution for the next 5 years.”

@lithoyi_sandile added:

“DA is a white supremacist. I expected that from them. To them this act of evil it's a simple matter that needs discussion only and there is no need for punishment. it's a joke. If I may the DA. what needs to be discussed?”

