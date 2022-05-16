A video of a white student urinating on a black student’s belongings at Stellenbosch University is doing its rounds on social media

CAPE TOWN - A video of a white student urinating on a black student’s belongings at Stellenbosch University has sparked outrage. While the incident, which occurred over the weekend, is said to be allegedly racist, the university is investigating the details surrounding it.

The senior director of student affairs at Stellenbosch University Dr Choice Makhetha said she condemns the incident and that the management was aware of what transpired. She said the behaviour will not be tolerated, and action would be taken following the incident.

Makhetha said no student at the university has the right to diminish another human’s dignity. She said the victim of the incident, who is a first-year student, is still in shock, according to News24. She added that it is a painful experience for the student.

SA Students Congress said the victim was asleep when the incident occurred and was awakened by the other learner urinating on his desk, books, and laptop. In the video when the student is questioned about why he is urinating in the room, he mumbles that he is waiting for someone.

The South African reported black students at the university have previously shared that they have experienced racism from fellow students. A meeting is scheduled with the victim and the university.

South Africans divided

Social media users have mixed reactions to the incident with some saying the student should be suspended and others saying the incident is not racist:

@madmike10000 said:

“I think he was just drunk, man. I’ve seen drunk people doing some very strange things before I don’t think it’s racially motivated.”

@Bafatse posted:

“Racism is so much living in SA and around the world. What has the black child done wrong, mara?”

@RiaanKritzinge7 commented:

“It's not racism, it's a student prank. Kindly research the difference!”

@Bantu_Istan wrote:

“Perpetrator rehabilitated with slick PR. Fake remorse, tears and all. Black student forced into a performative reconciliation process and made to live with his perpetrator. Slap on the wrist. We have seen this movie before. This is exactly how it will play out. Watch this space.”

@Gottisliebe added:

“How about the two already have beef with each other and it has nothing to with racism?”

Stellenbosch University investigate use of K-word by residence head

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Stellenbosch University has begun an investigation into the alleged use word of the k-word on campus by a residence head.

University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said that the institution’s equality unit had started an investigation after it was alerted to the incident.

TimesLIVE reported that a residence head allegedly used the word while explaining what kind of language is unacceptable. The university understands that the word was not used as a racial slur but was used in a specific context that dealt with instruction on acceptable and unacceptable behaviour and language was considered on campus.

