It was a sad day as a young man was set to graduate Cum Laude but sadly passed away the day before his ceremony

A close friend shared a video of the tribute the university paid to their friend and could not hold back the tears

Many people took to the comment section to extend their love and support, remembering the young man

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young Mzansi man was about to graduate Cum Laude but sadly passed away the day before his graduation ceremony. Many people, including the university, noted his achievement and honoured his life.

It was a sad day as a young man was set to graduate Cum Laude but sadly passed away. Image: Twitter / @Ole_Lynx

Source: Twitter

Loss is never easy. It is evident by the love and support shown that the young man was respected by many people. He will never be forgotten.

A close friend took to Twitter to share their sadness and congratulate their late friend on his incredible achievement. It all seems like a bad dream as the university awarded his certificate.

“Today, my best friend of 29 years passed away and it was supposed to be his graduation day.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“I am not okay. I'm not coping at all. I have so many questions for God. ”

Fellow alumni and friends take to the comment section to extend their condolences

The messages left in the comment section speak for themselves. The young man has left a lasting impression on many who will never forget him.

Here are just some of the heartbreaking comments:

@Sir_Lensky said:

“We have lost an amazing human being I’m hurt and in disbelief this is witchcraft… all of a sudden ”

@KganyagoMartina said:

“This is too painful yoh! Very sad. Receive my deepest condolences beloved. May you be healed, strengthened and comforted during this painful time. Yoh! Lord have mercy.”

@BWorded_ said:

@KganyagoMartina said:

UKZN graduate breaks into Zulu dance at his graduation ceremony, Mzansi overjoyed by moving video

In related news, Briefly News reported that a South African Zulu man paid tribute to his vibrant culture at his graduation ceremony. A video of him proudly breaking into a traditional Zulu dance was shared on Facebook by UKZN's College of Law and Management Studies.

The gent, dressed in an olive green suit under his grad gown, is seen busting some cultural moves on the stage before he collects his hard-earned academic belt. Cheers and ululations can also be heard in the background.

The post was captioned:

“Halala !!!!!! The celebrations are here, graduation is underway. All that excitement from the long nights of studying and jubilations from a job well done culminate in the highlight of your life.”

Source: Briefly News