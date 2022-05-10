A video of a South African man honouring his Zulu culture at his prestigious graduation ceremony has been circulating online

The clip was shared by UKZN's College of Law and Management Studies and shows him breaking into a cultural dance on stage

Cheers and ululations can be heard in the clip and netizens were just as elated as they poured in congratulations for the graduate

A South African Zulu man paid tribute to his vibrant culture at his graduation ceremony.

A video of him proudly breaking into a traditional Zulu dance was shared on Facebook by UKZN's College of Law and Management Studies.

Saffas were moved by a UKZN graduates dance on stage. Image: UKZN's College of Law and Management Studies/Facebook

The gent, dressed in an olive green suit under his grad gown, is seen busting some cultural moves on the stage before he collects his hard-earned academic belt. Cheers and ululations can also be heard in the background.

The post was captioned:

“Halala !!!!!! The celebrations are here, graduation is underway. All that excitement from the long nights of studying and jubilations from a job well done culminate in the highlight of your life.”

South African social media users were left in awe of the beautiful Facebook post and the man’s pride in his culture.

Mashaba Queen responded:

“Well done you’ve worked hard.”

Nomndeni Nana wrote:

“Ezonyazi uzibona ebusweni.”

Philasande Shamply Mabaso commented:

“Halalala lukhulu unyazi imisebenzi siyayibona amen.”

Princess Sli KaFuze Ngcobo replied:

“Halala eZONYAZI!”

Sbonelo Mancinza said:

“Isbusiso sonyaz sehlele phezu kwakho nomndeni wakho.”

Ntando Mkhize wrote:

“UZulu omnyama, bayede wena waseb'khosini.”

Petunia Shembe Fumo responded:

“Shembe is the way.”

