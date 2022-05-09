An inspiring young man just bagged his honours degree and beamed with pride as he did this for his family

Graduating with degree number two is a big deal. A young man gave this graduation to his family, to those who never got graduation and the ones who made it possible.

Getting a tertiary education for young people of colour in SA is something their parents and grandparents fought hard to make possible.

LinkedIn user Qiniso Phungula just graduated with his Honours Degree and beamed with pride. He did this for his family as they were the ones who made it possible.

“The funny thing is, this graduation wasn’t just for me. This graduation was for my family❤️. This graduation was to rectify the generations of struggles and heartache my family went through, and to give hope to the future generations of my family that come after me ❤️.”

My guy, congratulations! We are sure that your family is honoured and beyond proud.

Qiniso Phungula graduated with his honours degree for his family.

Source: UGC

The people of South Africa praise the young man’s achievement

Seeing the pure love he has for his family and all the hard work he put into making them proud, people showered the young man with praise. This is a big achievement!

Take a look at some of the comments:

Baabumba Marketing Consultants Polokwane said:

“Congratulations Qiniso.”

Rui Morais said:

“Congratulations Qiniso, what a wonderful achievement so proud of you. Still my favourite rugby player at St Peter’s College. ”

Clarise Kritzinger said:

“Well done! ”

Jason Tshiyoyo said:

“Congratulations Q!”

