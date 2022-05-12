A recent University of Pretoria graduate has made his late mother proud as he took to social media to share the milestone with his online friends

The Twitter post features a collage of two merged photos from when he graduated pre-school with his mother and another as he graduated from university

Kamo shared a heartfelt caption along with the images and Saffas were left moved by the emotional tweet

A University of Pretoria engineering graduate took to social media to share his latest accomplishment while paying tribute to his guardian angel, believed to be his late mother.

Kamo (@kamogelx) posted a collage of two merged photos. In the first, a much younger Kamo is seen dressed in a graduation gown with his mother at pre-school. In the second image, he is all grown up as he looks smart in his tertiary graduation attire.

Kamo made his late mother proud with his recent educational achievement. Image: @kamogelx/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He captioned the sweet Twitter post:

“To my guardian angel; I know you smiling, your son is a graduate.”

South African online users responded with heartfelt comments on the touching post as they congratulated the young man.

@vukeya_ntiyiso responded:

“Congratulations and may the good God help u land that dream job mfe2.”

@tidodladla commented:

“Congratulations indeed your mom is so proud up there.”

@Nanazi45230605 wrote:

“Best post ever. So inspiring Kamo. Keep making her proud. The 6yr old you envisioned this day. Rejoice.”

@CoachStevieB said:

“Best post ever! Congratulations sir. Someone is smiling down on you!”

@kwesi_nk replied:

“Oh my, Congratulations. What a heartfelt tweet.”

@KamogeloMamets2 reacted:

“This is beautiful!”

Lady who spent 10 years after high school working to fund herself finally bags 1st degree at 30

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on a brilliant and hardworking 30-year-old lady called Doreen Agamah who has finally graduated with her first degree, exactly 10 years after she finished senior high school.

The Ghana Institute of Journalism graduate narrated her breathtaking journey in an inspirational post on her LinkedIn handle, where she revealed that she had no support from anyone.

“I was 20 with no support from anyone. I did petty petty businesses at that age till I completed Senior High School. Since no one was there to help I made up my mind not to further my education. Because I don’t have the money. But one day I woke up and said to myself, no matter how long it takes, even if I have to attain my 1st degree at age 50, I will," she recalls.

