Doreen Agamah, a 30-year-old lady has graduated with her first degree after several years of fighting for it

According to Doreen, she started taking care of herself at age 10, hawking all kinds of items just to be able to survive

After SHS, Doreen had to spend 10 years working just to be able to take care of her expenses in school but it has all paid off

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A brilliant and hardworking 30-year-old lady called Doreen Agamah has finally graduated with her first degree, exactly 10 years after she finished senior high school.

The Ghana Institute of Journalism graduate narrated her breathtaking journey in an inspirational post on her LinkedIn handle, where she revealed that she had no support from anyone.

"I was 20 with no support from anyone. I did petty petty businesses at that age till I completed Senior High School. Since no one was there to help I made up my mind not to further my education. Because I don’t have the money. But one day I woke up and said to myself, no matter how long it takes, even if I have to attain my 1st degree at age 50, I will," she recalls.

Photo of Brilliant and hardworking lady who bagged first degree at 30 Photo credit: Doreen Agamah via LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Before high school

Doreen started taking care of herself from age 10, which is something she still does to date.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I have sold kerosene, water, egg even the egg when I was in university I was still selling," she says.

After high school

According to the industrious lady, she had to spend five years after finishing Presbyterian Senior High School (Mampong Akuapem) in 2012 working to gather enough money to buy forms and start pursuing her first degree.

After that, it took another five years of combining work with the school to get through successfully and get her B.A in Communication Studies

In her own words:

So I decided to work to further my education and I did it!. I worked for 5years and I got admission to the Ghana Institute of Journalism to read Communication Studies specializing in Public Relations. And as a regular student, I worked as well because I had to cater for myself and also pay my fees. If you know Accra Central you will understand this. Working as a shop attendant, I go to work as early as 6:00 and get home like 7,8, or 9 pm sometimes late hours, and still have to study .

Source: Briefly News